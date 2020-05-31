Derry death notices - Sunday, May 31, 2020

MOORE, 30th. May 2020, peacefully at Edenballymore Care Home PATRICIA, loving mother of Seamus, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget, dear sister of the late Mary and James. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her son, nieces, nephews, and the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home 66 Moyola Drive, on Tuesday the 2nd. of June at 9:20a.m. to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown for requiem mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Follow the mass on the webcam at Our Lady Of Lourdes, Church Steelstown. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

NICHOLL, 30th May 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Cate Centre. Annie, much loved wife of the late Tommy, Loving mother of Derek and Carol and dear Stepmother of Gerald, mother in law of Keith loving grandmother of Laura and the late David. House and Funeral private due to the current situation. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cornfield Care Centre and cheques payable to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

DOYLE, Jim, 29th May 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Loving Father of Emma and Sean, Much loved Grandfather of Cálon, Tiernan & Darragh. A devoted brother to all his Brothers and Sisters. Sadly Due to ongoing coronavirus Pandemic, wake and funeral are private for family and friends Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link on Sunday at 10am

http://longtowerchurch.org/. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle and everyone who knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul Our lady of Knock pray for him.

SIMPSON, (nee Hassan), Monica, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Monica Simpson (Nèe Hassan Glenburn House, Maghera) peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home on 29th of May 2020, may she rest in peace. Formerly of Dean Crooks Fold , Upper Newtownards Road. Beloved wife of the late Brendan James R.I.P. Loving daughter of the late Eddie J and Monica R.I.P and dear sister of the late Frank R.I.P and sister in law of the late Anne R.I.P. Much loved Aunt of John Hassan, Dungiven and the late Frankie R.I.P. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ), viewing Sunday 7pm- 8pm and Monday 7pm-9pm, family and friends welcome. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed. Deeply regretted by her nephew John, his wife Finvola and family, and the entire family circle. Our Lady pray for her. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

McGILLIGAN (Ballerin) 29th May 2020. Peacefully at Hospital Mark R.I.P. beloved husband of Yvonne, loving father of Tracey, Lisa and Glen, cherished Granda of Megan, Sofia, Marcus, Mason and Asher and father-in-law of Kevin. Son of the late Hugh and Anna and dear brother of Pat, Mary, Joe, Anthony, Betty, Eamon, Sally, Gerry, Gabriel and the late Brian, Hugh, Tom and Leo. St. Joseph pray for him. The family deeply regret that due to the government and diocesan guidelines the House and Funeral are Strictly Private. Mark's funeral will leave his family residence, 30 Shanlongford Road, on Monday at approx 10:15am, travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin, allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Deeply regretted by the entire large family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Macmillan c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.