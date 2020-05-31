Derry death notices - Monday, June 1, 2020

DOHERTY (nee Barton), Kathleen, 31st. May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Francis Street), beloved wife of the late Gerry, loving mother of Patricia, Rosemarie, Gerald, Philip, Margaret, Anne-Catherine, Martine, Peter, Ruth and the late Liam and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

JAMISON (née Paul) - May 31st 2020 at Hospital, Lesley-Anne, devoted and much loved Wife of Gary, 18 Clooney Road, Tobermore, dearly loved Daughter of the late Smyth and Dorothy, loving Sister of Elaine, Deborah and Jonathan, a dear Sister-in-Law of Alastair, Gordon, Stephanie, Stephen and Nichola and a much adored Aunt of Luke, Matthew, Nicola, Paula, Christopher, Kirsten and Penelope. House and funeral private, due to current restrictions. Funeral Service will take place at Lesley-Anne's home on Tuesday, June 2nd, commencing at 1.00pm, allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to listen to the service outside her home or to stand along the route to Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard (for burial at 2.00pm approx.) and pay their respects. The Family appreciate the support of everyone, but ask you to remember to maintain social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to M. S., payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered. "Time may pass and fade away, but memories of you will always stay".

MOORE, 30th. May 2020, peacefully at Edenballymore Care Home PATRICIA, loving mother of Seamus, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget, dear sister of the late Mary and James. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her son, nieces, nephews, and the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home 66 Moyola Drive, on Tuesday the 2nd. of June at 9:20a.m. to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown for requiem mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Follow the mass on the webcam at Our Lady Of Lourdes, Church Steelstown. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

SIMPSON, (nee Hassan), Monica, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Monica Simpson (Nèe Hassan Glenburn House, Maghera) peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home on 29th of May 2020, may she rest in peace. Formerly of Dean Crooks Fold , Upper Newtownards Road. Beloved wife of the late Brendan James R.I.P. Loving daughter of the late Eddie J and Monica R.I.P and dear sister of the late Frank R.I.P and sister in law of the late Anne R.I.P. Much loved Aunt of John Hassan, Dungiven and the late Frankie R.I.P. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ), viewing Sunday 7pm- 8pm and Monday 7pm-9pm, family and friends welcome. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed. Deeply regretted by her nephew John, his wife Finvola and family, and the entire family circle. Our Lady pray for her. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

McGILLIGAN (Ballerin) 29th May 2020. Peacefully at Hospital Mark R.I.P. beloved husband of Yvonne, loving father of Tracey, Lisa and Glen, cherished Granda of Megan, Sofia, Marcus, Mason and Asher and father-in-law of Kevin. Son of the late Hugh and Anna and dear brother of Pat, Mary, Joe, Anthony, Betty, Eamon, Sally, Gerry, Gabriel and the late Brian, Hugh, Tom and Leo. St. Joseph pray for him. The family deeply regret that due to the government and diocesan guidelines the House and Funeral are Strictly Private. Mark's funeral will leave his family residence, 30 Shanlongford Road, on Monday at approx 10:15am, travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin, allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Deeply regretted by the entire large family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Macmillan c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.