Derry death notices - Saturday, May 30, 2020

DEVINE, 28th May 2020, peacefully at Owen Mor Care Home, John Joseph (Joe, late of Belvedere Park, Foyle Springs), beloved husband of June, loving father of Paul, darling grandfather of Adam and Conor, dear brother of the late Lila, Gabriel and Bridie and father-in-law to Ann. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Residents' Comfort Fund, Owen Mor Care Home, Culmore Road. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

STEWART, 25th May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Willie (late of Whitehouse Park), beloved husband of the late Cora, loving father of Maureen, Helen, Gerald, Michael and Maria, a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Willie’s remains have been taken to England for burial with his late wife, Cora. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

FENLON (nee O'Kane) Bridie, 29th May 2020, 5 Oakgrove, Greysteel, loving mother of Paul, Christopher, Mary, Annette and Pius, a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother, dear sister of Mary, Jimmy, Noel and the late Frankie and Collie and a much loved aunt. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most holy Rosary, pray for her.

MORRISON, Martin, 27th May 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Loving Father of Lisa and Julie and a Dear Grandfather. Dear son of the late Charlie and Annie. Dear brother of Sinead, Donna, Pauline, Daniel, Paul, Jimmy, Tony and the late Tony and Noleen. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Eugene's Cathedral website on Saturday 30th May 2020 at 10:00am. A much loved Uncle and Sadly missed by the entire family. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.