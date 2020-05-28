Derry death notices - Friday, May 29, 2020

STRAWBRIDGE, Thomas (Tommy), 28th May 2020, peacefully at home, 16 Ardglen Park, beloved husband of the late Nellie, loving father of Cathy, Thomas, Leo, Margaret and Joseph and a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and father-in-law. Sadly, funeral and wake strictly family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.

McGLINCHEY, 27th May 2020, suddenly, Raymond (Rimay), loving father of Rebecca, beloved son of Trevor and the late Margaret, dear brother of Trevor, Isobel, William and Andrew, a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

HYNES, Patrick (Patton), 28th May 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 65 Grainan Drive, beloved brother of Colette, Vincent and the late Pearl, Jack, Gerald, Maurice, Gladys and Terence and much loved by his nephews, nieces and greater family circle in Derry, Birmingham, Cavan, Germany, Belfast, and London. Sadly, funeral arrangements private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

SQUIRES, 27th May 2020, At Edenvale Nursing Home, Limavady. Roy Arthur beloved husband of Betty 4 Seafield Park, Portstewart. House and Funeral Private. Donations if desired to Dementia UK, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly Remembered.

MORRISON, Martin, 27th May 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Loving Father of Lisa and Julie and a Dear Grandfather. Dear son of the late Charlie and Annie. Dear brother of Sinead, Donna, Pauline, Daniel, Paul, Jimmy, Tony and the late Tony and Noleen. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Eugene's Cathedral website on Saturday 30th May 2020 at 10:00am. A much loved Uncle and Sadly missed by the entire family. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

McLAUGHLIN (Née O'Kane) Maghera 26th May 2020 Gemma R.I.P. much loved wife of Patsy and devoted mother of Anne O'Doherty, Martina, Imelda McEldowney and James and loving sister of Margaret O'Doherty, Vincent, Anne Powles, Sean and Lucy and daughter of the late Vincent and Lucy. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Funeral cortége from her home 22 Sunnyside Pk , BT46 5BG travelling from Sunnyside Pk, Tirkane Rd, Glen Rd to in St Patrick’s Church Glen, on Friday 29th May at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing husband, son, daughters, 8 grand children, sons in law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.