Derry death notices - Wednesday, May 27, 2020

DOWNEY, (née Morton), 25th. May 2020, peacefully at her home, Dr. ÁINE, (late of De Burgh Square), loving mother of Garbhán, Cormac and the late Rónán. Dearly loved by Gerry, Una And Tracey, devoted grandmother of Fiachra, Brónagh, Bertie and Elwood. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Áine’s remains will arrive at her son Garbhán’s home on Wednesday the 27th. May at 1:00 p.m. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

MCLAUGHLIN, James A. (The Hollow), 26th May 2020 peacefully at Templemoyle Care Home, beloved husband of the late Rose (formerly of St Canice’s Close, Eglinton) dear brother of Willie, Pauline, John-Edward and the late Bridie, Margaret, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Patrick-Anthony and a much loved uncle. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CARLIN, Patrick, 25th May 2020 at Royal Victoria Hospital, beloved husband of Sharon, 69 Stradowen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving father of Lisa, Darren, Daniel and Ryan, father-in-law of Emma, Mandeep and Catherine, devoted grandfather of Zoe and Nia, dear son of the late Kate and Mick Carlin, son-in-law of Minnie and the late Dermot Boyle and brother of Willie, Rose, Pat, Michael, Marian, Angela, Chris and the late Hugh, Lily, Johnny and Paula. Sadly, funeral strictly private, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Macmillan Cancer, 5A Sterling House, 478 Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 6BQ. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. St Pio intercede for him.

GALLAGHER (nee McCrea) 26th May 2020, peacefully at The Causeway Hospital in her 81st year. Late of 68 Captain Street Upper, Coleraine, dearly beloved wife and lifetime friend of James Alexander (Jim). Mother of Ian, Linda and Nigel. Mother in Law of Caroline and the late Carmel. Granny of Cathy, Emma, Ashley, Megan and the late Andrew James, sister of Rosemary and the late Betty. Sister-in- Law of Andrina, Sidney, Ann and the late Jeannie. House and Funeral Private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Royal British Legion care of Mrs Mona Murdock, 31, Bushmills Road, Coleraine Sadly missed by the wider family circle and friends. “AMOR VINCIT OMNIA”.