Derry death notices - Tuesday, May 26, 2020

HARKIN, (née Barr), 23rd. May 2020, peacefully at Hospital, EILEEN, ( late of Dove Gardens ), beloved Wife Of John, Loving Mother to Conan, Ryan, Níamh, Shannagh, step-mother to Maire, Siobhan, Eamon And Kareena, and a devoted grandmother to all her grandchildren, dear daughter of the late Seamus and Anne, Loving Sister to Sean, Seamus, Bernadette, Anne-Marie, Emmet And Brenda. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to Foyle Search And Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

DOHERTY (Slaughtneil) 25th May 2020 peacefully at home, Martin R.I.P. beloved husband of Lanny and loving father of Carly, Ryan, Bronagh and Declan, dearest brother of Bridget, Tony, Anne (Mellon), Eddie, Joseph and Martina (Luiten), and son of the late Charlie and Tillie. Funeral from his home 9 Slaughtneil Road, on Wednesday 27th May at 10.15am, travelling via Corlecky Road, Halfgayne Road and Drumbane Road (allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing) for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St John the Baptist Granaghan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Martin’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

McGINNIS, May 24th 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, James Alexander, 5 Protestant Street, Limavady. Much loved husband of Daisy, loving father of Adrian, Jennifer, Douglas, Mervyn, Dear father in law, and devoted grandfather of Emma, Andrew, Clare, Melanie, Charlene, Laura, Kathryn, also a dear Great Grandfather. Home and Funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Research NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

WATTON – 23rd May 2020 (suddenly) at home, Sarah, 70 Newmills Road, Coleraine, dearly beloved daughter of the late David and Hester and much loved sister of Campbell, Robert, Margaret and the late Isa, Grace, Martha, Jean, Davy, Dan, Tillie and Eddie and a devoted aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. House and funeral private in accordance with Government Guidelines. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu if desired for Cancer Fund for Children c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle, Coleraine, Ballymoney and Canada.

McDONALD, May 24th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, William James, 14 Edenmore Park, Limavady.

Much loved husband of Eileen, loving father of William, Trevor, Jimmy, Kenny. Jeanette, Ann also a devoted grandfather and great grand father. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

VOUCHER, James, 23rd May 2020 beloved husband of Helen, 124 Meadowvale Park, Limavady, loving father of Jim, David, Robert, Janet, Donna, Sonia and the late Teresa and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McPEAK (nee Douglas) - 25th May 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, Susan, 2 Rathbeg Avenue, Coleraine. Dearly beloved wife of the late James (Jim), loving mother of Stephen, Suzanne and Gareth, mother-in-law of Jennifer and Aimond and devoted Grandmother of Calvin, Louis, Megan and Bobby. House and funeral private in accordance with Government Guidelines. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Cancer Research NI c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31, Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.

McCAFFERTY – 24th May 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, Florence (Florrie) , 52 Greenhill Road, Blackhill, Coleraine, dearly beloved daughter of the late James and Lily, dear sister of Jackie, Jim, Alan and Mary, dear sister-in-law Anne, Pearl, Louise and Tony. House and funeral private in accordance with Government Guidelines Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu if desired for Renal Unit Antrim Area Hospital or St Guaires Parish Church (cheques payable to Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted her family and entire family circle.

HOLLEY – 25th May 2020, suddenly at his home, 50 Strand Road, Portstewart, Martin. Dearly beloved husband of Carole, much loved father of Jonathan, Stephen, Philip and Rebecca, father-in-law of Hannah and Chris, grandfather of Raphael, Coco and Ruby and brother of Rosemary, Alison and Patricia. House and Funeral Strictly Private due to government guidelines.