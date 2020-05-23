Derry death notices - Sunday, May 24, 2020

FRIEL (nee Kerr) Kathleen, At her home 25 Portlock Place with her family. Beloved wife of John, loving Mother of Grace, Kathleen, Patricia, Jacqueline, John, Wendy and Amanda. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic wake and funeral are for family and friends only. Funeral mass at St Patrick’s Pennyburn on Sunday 24th May at 10am and can be viewed by accessing the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-pennyburn Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock pray for her.

STEVENSON, Andrew (Drew), 22nd May 2020 beloved father of Marie, Deirdre and Bobby, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of the late Charlie. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

COX (née Doherty), 22nd. May 2020, peacefully at her home, EILEEN, beloved wife of Pius, loving mother to Trevor, Amanda, Tracey, Wendy and Jason, a dear and loving grandmother, dear sister to Mary, Phyllis, Johnny, Cornelius, Michael, Kevin and the late James and Charlie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry or c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Thérése Of Lisieux Pray for her.

SHIVERS (Castledawson) 22nd May 2020 died peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital Joe R.I.P. dearly beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Siobhan, Joanne and the late Michelle (O'Neill.) Father-in-law of Ciaran and Damian and grandfather of Rioghnach, Caolan and Leo. Brother of Bernie and Anna and the late Rose, Mary, John, Francie, Elizabeth, Eileen and Jim. Funeral from his home 54 Broagh Road BT45 8ER travelling along the Broagh Rd, Hillhead Rd, Oldtown Road allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing on Sunday 24th May at 10.00am for 10.30am Mass in Church of St Mary Bellaghy (Via Webcam https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/ ). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, brother, sister and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Joe’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.