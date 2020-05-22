Derry death notices - Saturday, May 23, 2020

REID (née Doherty), 22nd May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Bridget (Bridie, late of Eastway Gardens), beloved wife of Pat, loving mother of Anne, Thomas, Billy and David, a special granny to her twelve grandchildren, and a dear sister of Margaret and the late Kathleen and John. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

BURNETT Margaret (Rita) 22nd May 2020 Peacefully at home, 7 Shearwater Way, beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of Hilary, Elaine and the late Leslie, dear mother-in-law of Jackie and Trevor and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. A private funeral and wake from the family home to Altnagelvin Cemetery will take place on Sunday. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321 Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The day Thou gavest Lord has ended.

MORROW, Pauline, 22nd May 2020 peacefully at home 57 Clearwater R.I.P. Loving mother of Fergal, Paula and Caroline. Dear mother in law of Joanna and Shane. Devoted grandmother of Tara, Milly, Christopher and Lunasa. A loving daughter of the late Monsie and Magdalen and a dear sister of Betty, Mary, Jill, Joan and the late Terry. A private wake and funeral will take place according to government guidelines. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Saint Bernadette of Lourdes Pray for her.

McLEAN (nee Black) 22nd May 2020, peacefully at home, Braebanks, 43 Ardina Road, Articlave, Ann, dearly loved wife of Derek, precious aunt of Rodney and Sonia and much loved great-aunt of Jamie, Josh, Lucy and Jessica. House and Funeral Private due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished by making cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. ‘Treasured Memories’.

NAIRN – 21st May 2020 (peacefully, after a short illness), John Alexander, 5, Sunset Ridge, Portstewart, dearly loved husband of Roberta, much loved father of Julie and Ray, dear father-in-law of Bonnar and Nicki and devoted grandfather of Matthew, Jonathan, Emma, Alfie and Ellan. House and Funeral Private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu if desired for Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

SHIVERS (Castledawson) 22nd May 2020 died peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital Joe R.I.P. dearly beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Siobhan, Joanne and the late Michelle (O'Neill.) Father-in-law of Ciaran and Damian and grandfather of Rioghnach, Caolan and Leo. Brother of Bernie and Anna and the late Rose, Mary, John, Francie, Elizabeth, Eileen and Jim. Funeral from his home 54 Broagh Road BT45 8ER travelling along the Broagh Rd, Hillhead Rd, Oldtown Road allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing on Sunday 24th May at 10.00am for 10.30am Mass in Church of St Mary Bellaghy (Via Webcam https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/ ). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, brother, sister and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Joe’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

WARDEN, (Bellaghy) 21st May 2020 suddenly and peacefully at home. Christopher R.I.P. 14 Ballyscullion Road, beloved husband of Diane and loving father of Luke, Connor, Kerryann and Dominic and loving grandfather to Myles, Grace and Alice. Cremation will take place at a later date followed by a Family Service in London. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, his daughter-in-law Veronika and son-in-law Derek his mother Emmie, his sisters Maureen and June and their husbands Jimmy, Terry and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Christopher’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.