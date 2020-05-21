Derry death notices - Friday, May 22, 2020

MULLAN, 21st. May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Bernadette, (late of Brickfield Court and formerly of Fahan Street), beloved daughter of the late James and Elizabeth, a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

LYNCH, (née McCartney) 21st. May 2020, peacefully at her home 12 Oakfield Avenue, ANNA, (formerly of Longtower Street) beloved wife of Liam, loving mother to Liam and Damian, devoted grandmother to Sean and Gavin, dear sister to Eileen, Daniel and the late Billy and May. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

O’KANE, 19th May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MICHAEL, (Late of Prehen Park) beloved son of the late Mary Ellen and James, loving brother to Margaret, John and the late Arthur, Bernard, Patrick and Rosemary, dear brother-in-law to Marcella and Millie. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to City Friends of Marie Curie, c/o 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McIVOR, nee McAuley (Moneymore) Died peacefully 20th May 2020, Ann R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Eamon and devoted mother of Marie (McArdle), Thomas, Roddy and Una (Lavery), daughter of the late Dan and Annie McAuley and dear sister of Tommy, Brigid, Barney, Gerard and the late John, Charlie, Dan, Francis and babies Daniel and Mary. Requiem Mass via webcam on Friday 22nd May (https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-trea-church-moneymore) at 11.00am. Funeral cortege will then leave from her home 27 Northland Road at approximately 12.30pm for interment in Church of St John and St Trea Moneymore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughter in law Patricia, sons in law Anthony Mc Ardle, Niall Lavery, grandchildren Conán, Eamonn, Maria, Sarah, Jane, Shaun, John, Rachel, Joseph, James and Patrick, great-grandchild Ethan, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, friends and wider family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Ann’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

MACKLE, Castledawson 21st May 2020 Danny R.I.P. Peacefully surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Rose and loving father of Mary Scullion, Paddy, John, Dermot, Colm and the late Paul, devoted brother of the late Redmond, Fr John, Fr Paddy, James, Charlie, Mary Mulholland. Funeral cortége from his home 43 Broagh Rd, BT45 8ER travelling along the Broagh Rd, Hillhead Rd, Oldtown Rd to in St Mary’s Church Bellaghy, on Friday 22th May at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at https://bellaghyparish.com/?homeslide=view-our-webcam Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren Conor, Fiona, Bronagh, Ciáran, Séan (Deceased), Shauna, Diármuid, Roísín, Aileen, Niall, Eoin, Danielle, Lara, Tierin, and great grandchildren Annie, Elle and Lily, daughters in law Jackie, Marie, Breda, Susan and Rosemary, sister in law Bridget Mackle, nephews, nieces and family circle.

CROSS, 20th. May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, JAMES, (Jim, formerly of Shepherds Glen and Clooney), beloved husband of Bridget, loving father to Christina, James, Martin, Catherine, Joe, Paul, Stephen and the late Declan and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

JOSEPH, Kathleen - 20th May, 2020, peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home, late of Coney Road, Culmore. Dear partner of the late Charles Lines and loving aunt of Alex, Violet and Tommy. A private funeral will take place to Muff Church of Ireland Burying Ground. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished to Knowhead Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Joan Hamilton, 71 Blackstone Park, Magheramason. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.