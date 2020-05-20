Derry death notices - Thursday, May 21, 2020

CROSS, 20th. May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, JAMES, (Jim, formerly of Shepherds Glen and Clooney), beloved husband of Bridget, loving father to Christina, James, Martin, Catherine, Joe, Paul, Stephen and the late Declan and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

JOSEPH, Kathleen - 20th May, 2020, peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home, late of Coney Road, Culmore. Dear partner of the late Charles Lines and loving aunt of Alex, Violet and Tommy. A private funeral will take place to Muff Church of Ireland Burying Ground. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished to Knowhead Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Joan Hamilton, 71 Blackstone Park, Magheramason. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

JOHNSTON, 19th May 2020, peacefully at home, 27 Burnside Road, Portstewart, Hugh, R.I.P. Dearly loved husband of May, loving father of Brendan, Sean, Colm and Clare, father-in-law of Cindy and Jennifer, much loved grandfather of Evie, Aisling, Sarah, Scarlett, Mary and Nyloh and dear brother of Tommy Joe. Funeral private due to current government regulations. The cortege will leave the family home on Thursday at 12 noon giving friends and neighbours the opportunity to pay their respects, by standing along the route, whilst maintaining social distancing. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if wished, by making cheques payable to the N.I. Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends. “On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.”