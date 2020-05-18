Derry death notices - Tuesday, May 19, 2020

McGUINNESS, Philip, 17th May 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Phil Beloved Husband of the late Mary and Loving Father of Sheila, Phil, Ann, Karen, Bernadette, Tony, David, Elaine, Deirdre and Marie Louise. Dear Son of the late Abraham and Annie. Dear brother of John and the late Nellie, Kitty and Annie. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Mary's Church, Creggan website on Wednesday 20th May 2020 at 10:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly Missed by Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and the entire family. Family flowers only please, Donations if wished to Fragile X Society.

GRANT, Neil, 18th May 2020 beloved partner of Margaret, Amelia Court (formerly of Upper Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana, Co Donegal) loving father of Marie, Nakela, Shannon, Eddie, Neil, Michael, Elizabeth and Martin, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Teddy, Madge, Patricia and the late Brigid and Mary. Sadly, funeral strictly family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Monday evening from 9 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGURK, Kevin Sean, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kevin Sean McGurk suddenly on the 16th of May 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 14 Glenmore Gardens , Limavady Co Derry. Beloved son of Gerard and Mary and a very dear brother of Patrick, Andy, Robert and the late Ron R.I.P. Loving Fiancé of Maggie and devoted daddy to Ronnie and Harley .

Much loved uncle of Stephen, Chad, Jake, Blake, Jay, Lucas, Mason, Darcy and Faye. A dear brother in law of Danielle, Anita and Mariea. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and government restrictions wake house and funeral are private . Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Wednesday 20th of May leaving at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery . Funeral cortege will turn left coming out of the Glen’s going via Scroggy Road allowing neighbours and friends the opportunity to pay their final respects :- in the interest of your health and safety please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to L.I.P.S c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his loving father, mother, brothers, fiancé, sons, nephews, nieces , sisters in law and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

HAMILTON, May 17th 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Kathleen (Katie) in her 100th year, 29 Newline Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of William, loving Mother of Kathleen, Meta, Mary, Robert and Samuel also a dear Mother-in-law, Grandmothe, great-grandmother, Aunt and great-aunt. Funeral and home strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to WHSCT ward 42 and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly Remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

O’KANE, Maghera (Formerly Ballerin) 18th May 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Patrick (Paddy) R.I.P. much loved husband of Mona (Née Kearney) and devoted father of Ciara (Weinberg), Aideen (McFlynn), Orla (McToal) and Niamh (O’Kane). Father in law of Russ, Paul, Peter and Niall. Brother of Teresa, Anne, Seamus and the late Margaret and loving grandfather of Eve, Ger, Rosa, Rory, Patrick, Michael, Lucia, Dara, Tara, Charlotte and Leo. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Funeral cortége from his home 108 Glen Rd, BT46 5JG travelling along the Glen Rd to in St Patrick’s church Glen, on Wednesday 20th May at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, brother, sisters nephews, nieces and family circle.

QUINN (nee Casey) – 18th May 2020, peacefully at Ratheane Private Nursing Home, Nuala R.I.P., 8 Inishowen Crescent, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice, loving mother of Nuala, Peter, Hugh and Hilda and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral private due to current government regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to the N.I. Hospice c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered. “On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.”

CASSIDY (Swatragh) 17th May 2020, Bridie R.I.P. 19 Main Street, beloved daughter of the late Mary and James Cassidy and sister of the late Frances, Patsy and William. Bridie's remains are reposing in McCusker Bros Funeral Home. Funeral on Tuesday 19th May in Church of St John the Baptist, Granaghan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Bridie’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

FLEMING - 18th May 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 23 Glenmill Park, Limavady, Anthony (Tony) R.I.P. (will known horse dealer) Much loved father of Lee, Darren, Tracey, Damien and Cody. Devoted Grandad of Jack, Eve, Lolla and Ella and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with current Government Guidelines. Family and friends wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege makes its way from his sons home, 200 Windyhill Road, Coleraine on Wednesday morning from 10.00 am to St John’s cemetery via Greenhall Highway, Somerset Drive and Killowen Street. Deeply regretted and very sadly by his loving family and entire family circle. Padre Pio pray for him

McGURK, Kevin Sean. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kevin Sean McGurk suddenly on the 16th of May 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 14 Glenmore Gardens, Limavady Co Derry. Beloved son of Gerard and Mary and a very dear brother of Patrick, Andy, Robert and the late Ron R.I.P. Loving Fiancé of Maggie and devoted daddy to Ronnie and Harley. Much loved uncle of Stephen, Chad, Jake, Blake, Jay, Lucas, Mason, Darcy and Faye. A dear brother in law of Danielle, Anita and Mariea. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and government restrictions wake house and funeral are private . Reposing at his late residence tomorrow Monday from 11am. Funeral from there on Wednesday 20th of May leaving at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortege will go via Scroggy Road allowing neighbours and friends the opportunity to pay their final respects :- in the interest of your health and safety please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing.Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to L.I.P.S c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his loving father, mother, brothers, fiancé, sons, nephews, nieces , sisters in law and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.