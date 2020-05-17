Derry death notices - Monday, May 18, 2020

MOORE, 16th. May 2020, peacefully at his home, John Patrick, (Late of Brewsters Close), Beloved husband of Mary, loving father to John, Jacqueline, Michelle, Annmarie and Patrick, a dear and loving grandfather and father·in~law, dear son of the late Stephen And Ellen, Loving Brother to Nana and the late Stephen, Ellen, Mary, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Daniel. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for Him.

LYNCH, 16th. May 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, Willie, (Heinz, late of Lone Moor Gardens), beloved husband of the late Margaret, (Mags), dear son of the late Alex and Bridget, loving brother to John, Neil, Alex, James and the late Margaret and Patrick, a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

KING (nee Beattie), Kathleen Daphne (Eileen), 16th May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 22 Northland Drive, Londonderry, beloved wife of the late Samuel (Sammie), dearest and much loved Mum of Drew, Thomas, Caroline and John and sister of Albert. Sorely missed by her children, daughters-in-law Betty, Eleanor and Joan, son-in-law Jim, grandchildren Gordon, Vivienne, Philippa, Margaret, Harriet, Frances, Jennifer, Zoe and Erica, great-grandchildren Sam, Olivia, Jonah, Phoebe, Alexander and her entire family circle. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Christ Church C/o Miss Ruby Wilson, 8 Richmond Crescent, Londonderry, BT48 7PQ. The Lord is my Shepherd.

HARKNESS, William Ivan Leslie, May, 16, 2020 Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 63rd year formerly of 184, Abbeydale, Waterside) much loved husband of Mandy, devoted step-dad of Dyane and Christie, precious son of Dorothy and the late Ernest (Ernie) cherished brother of Ethel, Hazlett, Gillian and the late Keith, Nigel and baby June. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and the funeral is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord’s my Shepherd.

EAKIN, Deirdre (nee Boal) May 16, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness, formerly of 46, Main Street, Claudy BT47 4HR dearly loved wife of Jack, much loved mother of John and Peter, a dear mother-in-law of Hazel and Anne, devoted grandmother of Joel, loving sister of Maureen Boal. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and the funeral is restricted to immediate family (Family and friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing.) Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cumber Upper Parish Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Londonderry BT47 3QQ “I am the light of the world, He who follows me shall not walk in darkness but shall have the light of life.“ John 8: 12.

QUINN, nee O’Kane (Magherafelt) 16th May 2020. Mary R.I.P. devoted wife to Henry and much missed and beloved mother to Mark, Sheena & John, grandmother to Niamh, Aoife, Laoise, Neil, Eva, Aidan and Ruairí, daughter of the late James and Rose O’Kane (Draperstown), dear sister of Seamus, Joe, Brian, Anna, (Johnston) Brendan, Ciaran and Roisin (McKenna). Funeral cortege will leave her home 14 Highfield Road on Monday 18th May at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John, Milltown. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Graínne, Aimee, son-in-law Ciaran, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mary’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

HAMPSHIRE, Florence, 17th May 2020 peacefully at Longfield Care Centre. Private cremation will take place. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors. 028 7131 1321.

O'NEILL, Sean, 17th May 2020 beloved husband of Marelle, formerly of Dundrain, Burnfoot, Co Donegal, loving father of James, Andrew and Mark, dear brother of Marie, Seamus and David, father-in-law of Karen and much loved grandfather of Rory. Sadly funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL.

McGURK, Kevin Sean. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kevin Sean McGurk suddenly on the 16th of May 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 14 Glenmore Gardens, Limavady Co Derry. Beloved son of Gerard and Mary and a very dear brother of Patrick, Andy, Robert and the late Ron R.I.P. Loving Fiancé of Maggie and devoted daddy to Ronnie and Harley. Much loved uncle of Stephen, Chad, Jake, Blake, Jay, Lucas, Mason, Darcy and Faye. A dear brother in law of Danielle, Anita and Mariea. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and government restrictions wake house and funeral are private . Reposing at his late residence tomorrow Monday from 11am. Funeral from there on Wednesday 20th of May leaving at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortege will go via Scroggy Road allowing neighbours and friends the opportunity to pay their final respects :- in the interest of your health and safety please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing.Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to L.I.P.S c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his loving father, mother, brothers, fiancé, sons, nephews, nieces , sisters in law and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

DONAGHY, Mary Margaret (nee Swann) May, 15, 2020 Peacefully at her home 23, Faughan View Park, Altnagelvin (surrounded by her loving family) dearly loved and devoted wife of John, much loved mother of Andrew, loving mother-in-law of Caroline, adored granny of Sarah, Jason and Jasmine, great-granny of Lauren and Amber, dearest sister of Billy and the late Robert. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private, and the funeral is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cumber Upper Parish Church (Alla) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. The Lord’s my Shepherd.

RICHARDSON (née Hassan) - May 16th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, Kathleen, dearly beloved Wife of the late George, 4 Grove Terrace, Maghera, much loved Mother of Valerie, Melvyn, Georgie, Nigel, Stephen, Arlene, Tracey and the late Yvonne, a loving Mother-in-Law, Grandmother and Great-grandmother and dearest Sister of Davy. House and Funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Funeral service will take place at Kathleen's home on Monday, May 18th at 11:30am, allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to listen to the service outside her home or to stand along the route to pay their respects (via Station Road to St Lurach's Parish Churchyard, for committal at 12 noon). The Family appreciate the support of everyone, but ask people to remember to maintain social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Lurach's Parish Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Safe in the arms of Jesus".