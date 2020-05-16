Derry death notices - Sunday, May 17, 2020

DONAGHY, Mary Margaret (nee Swann) May, 15, 2020 Peacefully at her home 23, Faughan View Park, Altnagelvin (surrounded by her loving family) dearly loved and devoted wife of John, much loved mother of Andrew, loving mother-in-law of Caroline, adored granny of Sarah, Jason and Jasmine, great-granny of Lauren and Amber, dearest sister of Billy and the late Robert. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private, and the funeral is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cumber Upper Parish Church (Alla) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. The Lord’s my Shepherd.

RICHARDSON (née Hassan) - May 16th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, Kathleen, dearly beloved Wife of the late George, 4 Grove Terrace, Maghera, much loved Mother of Valerie, Melvyn, Georgie, Nigel, Stephen, Arlene, Tracey and the late Yvonne, a loving Mother-in-Law, Grandmother and Great-grandmother and dearest Sister of Davy. House and Funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Funeral service will take place at Kathleen's home on Monday, May 18th at 11:30am, allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to listen to the service outside her home or to stand along the route to pay their respects (via Station Road to St Lurach's Parish Churchyard, for committal at 12 noon). The Family appreciate the support of everyone, but ask people to remember to maintain social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Lurach's Parish Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Safe in the arms of Jesus".