Derry death notices - Saturday, May 16, 2020

HEALY (nee Diamond) Rosita, 15th May 2020 peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, loving mother of Corinne and Catherine, Greenwalk, Creggan, devoted grandmother of Caobhan, beloved partner of Michael, close friend of Charlie, dear daughter of Martha and the late Neil Diamond and sister of Marie, Jim, John, Ken, Louise, Patricia, Neil, Joe, Eleanor and the late Tony. Sadly, funeral arrangements private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DUNCAN – May 14, 2020 (peacefully), formerly of Moyola Terrace, Curran. Trevor, much loved son of the late Bobbie and Mollie, dearest brother of Russell, Janice (Savage), Will, Leslie, Ronnie, Louise (Speirs), Alan and the late Bertie, loving partner of Nora and also a dear brother in-law, uncle, father and grandfather. Loving remembered by the entire family circle. "Peace, perfect peace."

CROSSAN (nee Moran), Susan (Sue), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Susan (Sue) Crossan née Moran peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 14th of May 2020. Tenderly cared for by the staff of Ward 26 Altnagelvin. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Eddie. Precious mother of Donna (Dee) and the late Paul. Proud granny of Kerry and Rhian. Dear mother-in-law to Colum. Deeply regretted and missed by all her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the house and funeral are strictly private. Sue's requiem mass can be streamed live at 12 noon on Saturday 16th May via the link below. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ward 26, Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St Pio Pray For Her. St Paul Intercede For Her.

 

