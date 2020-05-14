Derry death notices - Friday, May 15, 2020

ENGLISH, William Alphonsus (Phonsie) R.I.P.: 14th May 2020 peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of Marie, loving father of Greg, Louise, Sean, William, Roisin and Paul, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Francis, Mary and the late Eddie, John, Kathleen and Paddy. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Thursday from 7-9 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. St Martin de Porres intercede for him.

HUNTER (Bellaghy and formerly Kilrea) 13th May 2020 (peacefully at home, 131 Ballynease Road) Joe RIP, beloved husband of Kathleen much loved father of Ciara, Eunan, Bronagh (O’Kane) and Tiárnan. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions Joe’s wake and funeral will be strictly private. Joe’s remains will leave his late residence on Friday 15th May at 12.20pm for 1 pm private Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Bellaghy, which can be viewed online at https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/

Joe’s cortège will proceed along the Ballynease Road arriving at St Mary’s Church Bellaghy at approximately 12.55pm giving friends and neighbours the opportunity to line the route and pay their respects. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, son in law Kevin, daughter in law Shauneen, Ciara’s fiancé Niall and all the family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Detail enquires to WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com.

MORRISON - 14th May 2020, Margaret (Maggie), in her 92nd year, peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart (formerly of ‘Dunalis’, Nursery Ave., Coleraine). Sister of the late Joseph Morrison, much loved sister-in-law of Lila and fond aunt of Ivan, Ernie, Raymond, Ken, Millie, Margaret, Alan, Stephen and the late Robert. Sadly missed by her many great and great great nephews and nieces. Funeral private due to current government regulations to First Dunboe Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by making cheques payable to the Cancer Fund for Children C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The day thou gavest Lord is ended.”

HAMILTON, Robert – 11th May 2020 (suddenly) at his home 48 Lever Park Portstewart. Robert, dearly beloved son of the late William and Roberta, dear brother of John, Heather, and Julie, a much loved father, brother-in-law and uncle. Cremation strictly private in accordance with Government guidelines. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family and friends. The song has ended, but the melody lingers on.

ELLIOTT, May 13th 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 11 Calmore Road, Tobermore, Philip, dearly beloved Husband of the late Olwyn and a dear Step-Father of Julie. House and Funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Lovingly remembered by his Family and Friends. "Peace Perfect Peace"

McCOY (Toomebridge) 14th May 2020 Idris beloved husband of Rose and loving father of Patrick, Lorraine, Martina, Eugene, Yvonne, Maura, Stephen, Gary and Vincent, son of the late John & Eva McCoy and dear brother of Sean, Eugene, Maura, Edith and the late Anita and Chris. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Idris’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Funeral cortege will leave his home 265 Staffordstown Road on Saturday 16th May at 11.30am to Church of the Sacred Heart Cargin via Shore Road allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment will take place at 12.00 noon. St Padre Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family circle.