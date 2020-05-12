Derry death notices - Wednesday, May 13, 2020

DUFFY, Brian, 11th May 2020 beloved husband of Siobhan, (formerly of Galliagh) loving father of Nicole, Shane and Tony, much loved grandfather of Faye, Lucas, Reeva, Mason and Miya, son of the late Martha and Michael Duffy (Letterkenny) and dear brother of Jackie, Michelle and Mark. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McATEER (née Harrigan). We regret to inform you that death has taken place of Mary Kathleen (May) McAteer Née Harrigan peacefully at home on the 12th of May 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 73 Terrydoo Road, Limavady , Co Derry. Beloved wife of Robert James and loving mother of Margaret (McCann). A dear mother in law to Sean and devoted grandmother to Conor, Megan, Mary and Anna. Loving sister of Bertie, Margaret and the late Bridie R.I.P. Wake and funeral are private due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and government restrictions. Funeral on Thursday 14th of May leaving her late residence at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Marys Church , Limavady, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to The Northwest Cancer Centre. Deeply regretted by her loving husband , daughter , son in law, grandson, granddaughters, brother, sister and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you.

HOOD (née Orr) - 12th May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 50 Gortscreaghan Road, Kilgort, Claudy, Dorothy Helen (Dora), much loved wife of the late Lynn and a dear aunt, great-aunt and sister-in-law. House and funeral private in accordance with current government restrictions. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Banagher Presbyterian Church c/o Douglas Scott, 502 Glenshane Road, Claudy BT47 4BS. All enquiries to Robinson Funeral Directors Tel: 02877722095. Lovingly remembered by the Hood and Orr family circles. “The Lord Is My Shepherd.”

JOHNSTON - 12th May 2020 (peacefully) at Rose Court Nursing Home, Ballymena. Maria (Ria) formerly of Mill Road, Portstewart. Dearly beloved wife of the Late Ron, Loving mother of Ian, Peter and Kim and a dear Mother-In-Law and devoted Granny. Funeral strictly private in accordance with Government guidelines. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family and entire family.

McGILL, (Ballerin) 12th May 2020. Peacefully at Causeway Hospital Angela R.I.P. loving mother of Kirsty; beloved daughter of Bert and Bridget; cherished sister of Liam and Anthony and sister-in-law of Lisa and Caitriona. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. The family deeply regret that due to the government and diocesan guidelines the House and Funeral are Strictly Private. Angela's funeral will leave her family residence, 13 St. Columba’s Park, on Thursday at approx 10:20am, travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin, allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, father, mother, brothers, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Pieta Darkness into Light c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

ANDERSON - May 8th 2020 (peacefully) at RVH, Steven, 97 Westland Road, Magherafelt, loving Son of Timothy and Andra, a dear Brother of Gail, dearly loved Partner of Nuala and loving Daddy of Bailey, Lily and Ayla. House and Funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Steven’s funeral will leave his home on Thursday, May 14th at 1.30pm approx. and travel via Rainey Street and Broad Street allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects. The family appreciate the support of everyone, but ask people to remember to maintain social distancing to protect themselves and others. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to High Dependency Unit, Royal Victoria Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "You'll never walk alone".

DOHERTY (Draperstown /Maghera) 11th May 2020 John Joe R.I.P. 4 Tobermore Road Draperstown, beloved son of the late James and Susan and loving brother of William and Dan. Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Glen on Wednesday 13th May at 11.00am (via webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera). Cremation to follow in Roselawn at a later date. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his brothers, all his friends in Hollybank Draperstown and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, John Joe’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.