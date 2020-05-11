Derry death notices - Tuesday, May 12, 2020

GODFREY, Mabel Jane (Maudie) nee McDonald May 10, 2020 Peacefully at Daleview Nursing Home (surrounded by her loving family, formerly of 62, Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings) dearly beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Allyson, Dylis, Dawn, Adele and Davina, a dear mother-in-law, loving granny and great-granny, dearest sister of Gladys, Lexie and Ernie. In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral arrangements are private and funeral is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. Peace is yours, memories ours.

REILLY, (Garvagh) 10th May 2020. Peacefully at Causeway Hospital Raymond (10 Demesne Manor) beloved husband of Geraldine (Gerry); loving father of the late Adrian and dear grandfather of Luke and Amelia. The family deeply regret that due to the ongoing Corona Virus situation the House and Cremation are Strictly Private. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sisters May and Helen and the entire Reilly and Thompson families.

DEVLIN (Loup) May 9, 2020 Barney R.I.P. (66 Brookmount Road). Beloved husband of Philomena and loving father of Eoghan and Kathleen, son of the late John and Bridget and brother of Charlie, Seamus, Francis and the late Joe, Paddy, Brendan, Dermott, Mary (McCorry), Sheila (Mulholland) and Rose Kathleen. Barney's funeral took place on Sunday May 10th in Church of St Patrick, Loup. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

TAYLOR – 10th May 2020, peacefully at The Cottage Care Home, Coleraine, Kathleen, 11 Sunset Park, Portstewart. Beloved wife of the late William, dear mother of John, Robert, Mary, Maureen and Colleen and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. House and funeral private due to government restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Cottage Care Home Staff Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by the family circle.

DOHERTY (Draperstown /Maghera) 11th May 2020 John Joe R.I.P. 4 Tobermore Road Draperstown, beloved son of the late James and Susan and loving brother of William and Dan. Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Glen on Wednesday 13th May at 11.00am (via webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera). Cremation to follow in Roselawn at a later date. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his brothers, all his friends in Hollybank Draperstown and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, John Joe’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.