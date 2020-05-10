Derry death notices - Monday, May 11, 2020

HADDOCK, John, 9th May 2020 peacefully at the Ardlough Care Home, formerly of 13, Kilburn Crescent, Waterside, Retired member of the RUC. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of John, Angela and Catherine. A much loved grandfather of Alex, Oliver, Jack, Zara, James and Niamh. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Reposing at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Sadly, funeral arrangements private due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

MACKLE (Castledawson) 9th May 2020 peacefully at his home. Henry R.I.P. beloved husband of the late Sarah and loving father of Mary (Purvis), Ann and Catherine, father in law of Johnny and grandfather of Alice, Róisín, Áine, Danielle and Rebecca, son of the late Margaret and John and dear brother of Felix. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Henry’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. Funeral from his home 135 Hillhead Road, Castledawson on Tuesday 12th May at 11.40am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy (via webcam at https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/). Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Trea Newbridge. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother and extended family circle.

McKENNA (Belfast & formerly Kilrea) 9th May 2020. Peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital Teresa R.I.P. daughter of the late William James and Sarah and beloved sister of Kathleen Bruton (Australia). Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9am in St Anne’s Church, Kilrea. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-oratory-kilrea). Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Drumagarner. The family deeply regret that due to the ongoing Corona Virus situation the Funeral and Interment are Strictly Private. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, nephew Kevin & niece Lorraine, cousins and entire family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired to, Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

McGINNIS, May 9th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Doreen Gertrude, 43 Glengiven Avenue, Limavady. Loving wife of the late William, much loved mother of Alison, dear Mother-in-law of Brian, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother of Jodie, Steven, Caryl and Gareth, Ellie, Jake and Lily. Dear sister of Evelyn, Esme, Andy, William, Mervyn and the late Raymond. Home and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

MOONEY (nee Durnin), Catherine (Kathleen). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Catherine (Kathleen) Mooney Née Durnin peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 9th of May 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 47 Altmover Road, Dungiven, Co Derry and formerly of Cranagh Terrace and Templegrove, Derry.Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bertie) R.I.P and loving mother of Paula Gallagher, Kevin and Siobhan McCartney. A fond mother in law to Raymond and Jim.

Devoted grandmother to Tara, Patrick, Grace, Kevin, Niamh, Aine, Eimear and great grandmother to Mason, Ruairí, Cillian and Teagan. Dear sister of Patsy and the late Eddie and Frankie R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Monday 11th of May, leaving at 11.20am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in The Immaculate Conception Church Gortnaghey, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and government restrictions the wake and funeral will be private. Funeral mass will be streamed live via McLaughlin Funeral Directors Facebook Page. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, son, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

KNOX, 9th May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Robert (Bobby, late of Drumleck Drive), beloved son of the late William and Catherine, loving brother to Frankie, Jimmy and the late Billy and Margaret. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

Baby Finlay Adrian Mullan born sleeping on the 7th of May 2020. Family home address 3 Glack Mor, Limavady BT49 9GA. Precious and beloved son of Lisa and Adrian and little brother of Rory and Emily. Grandson of Tommy Cooke & Christine Moore and Shirley & Brian Mullan. Funeral date will be confirmed later but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Finlay’s Funeral will be for family only. Forever missed by his loving parents, brother and sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

GEE (nee McKeone) Nora, 8th May 2020, beloved wife of the late Eddie (formerly of Coleraine and Drummond Park, Culmore), loving mother of Eamonn, Mary (Black) and Bronagh (Simpson) and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

SIMPSON (nee Nutt) – 8th May 2020, peacefully at The Cottage Care Home, Coleraine, Mary (Elsie), formerly of Limavady. Loving wife of the late Jim, mother of Ronald, grandmother of Paul and his wife Lynette and sister of Sadie, Florence and Harriet. Funeral private due to current circumstances. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.” John 11:25.

MITCHELL (née Lyle) - May 9th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Mary Elizabeth, much loved Wife of Samuel, 42 Clooney Road, Tobermore, dearly loved Mother of Elizabeth and Lyle, a dear Mother-in-Law of David and Michelle, very devoted Granny of Jonathan, Matthew, Richard, Nathan, Zara and Charlotte and dearest Sister of Vera and Helen. House and Funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "The Lord is near to the broken hearted and saves the crushed in Spirit" Psalm 34 v 18.

McKEE (née Ewart) – May 9, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Marion Henrietta (Hetty), much loved wife of the late Edgar, 20 Bellshill Road, Castledawson, dearly loved mother of David and Drew, loving mother-in-law of Elaine, devoted grandmother of Kelly and her husband Andrew, great-grandmother of Olivia and dearest sister of Margaret, Winnie and the late Samuel, Eileen and May. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for British Lung Foundation, payable by post or online payment to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Sons and the entire Family Circle.

DEEHAN (Magherafelt) 7th May 2020 Patrick (Pat) R.I.P. beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee O’Neill) and loving father of Niall and Fiona (Lynch), brother of Dan and the late William, Robert, Annie (Berryman), Margaret and Elizabeth. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Pat’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. Funeral cortege will leave his home, 21 Derramore Park on Sunday 10th May at 11.40pm arriving Church of our Lady of the Assumption for 12.00 noon Mass via webcam (https://www.magherafeltparish.org/church-webcam) allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milton. St Anthony pray for us. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Susan (O’Neill), Philip and Kian, great grandchild Conleth, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

HUNT, May 7th 2020, passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Susan late of 33 Greystone Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of David, Alan, Denise and Ian. Also a very dear Mother in law Grandmother and great grandmother. Home and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please, donations is desired and cheques payable to The British Legion (Limavady Branch) And forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

CURRY, Ann Mary Elizabeth (nee Kee) May 8, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 8, Rosseden Park, Limavady) much loved wife of David, devoted mother of David and Alan, adored grandmother of Amelia and Justin, loving sister of Caroline, dearest sister-in-law of Alastair, sadly missed by her many friends Willy, Joe-Maria, Rosie and Millie. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are strictly private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to North West Cancer Centre (Ward 50) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her many friends and entire family circle. Too good in life to be forgotten in death.

ANDERSON - May 8th 2020 (peacefully) at RVH, Steven, 97 Westland Road, Magherafelt, loving Son of Timothy and Andra, a dear Brother of Gail, dearly loved Partner of Nuala and loving Daddy of Bailey, Lily and Ayla. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to High Dependency Unit, Royal Victoria Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "You'll never walk alone".