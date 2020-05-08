Derry death notices - Saturday, May 9, 2020

DEEHAN (Magherafelt) 7th May 2020 Patrick (Pat) R.I.P. beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee O’Neill) and loving father of Niall and Fiona (Lynch), brother of Dan and the late William, Robert, Annie (Berryman), Margaret and Elizabeth. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Pat’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. Funeral cortege will leave his home, 21 Derramore Park on Sunday 10th May at 11.40pm arriving Church of our Lady of the Assumption for 12.00 noon Mass via webcam (https://www.magherafeltparish.org/church-webcam) allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milton. St Anthony pray for us. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Susan (O’Neill), Philip and Kian, great grandchild Conleth, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

HUNT, May 7th 2020, passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Susan late of 33 Greystone Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of David, Alan, Denise and Ian. Also a very dear Mother in law Grandmother and great grandmother. Home and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please, donations is desired and cheques payable to The British Legion (Limavady Branch) And forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

CURRY, Ann Mary Elizabeth (nee Kee) May 8, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 8, Rosseden Park, Limavady) much loved wife of David, devoted mother of David and Alan, adored grandmother of Amelia and Justin, loving sister of Caroline, dearest sister-in-law of Alastair, sadly missed by her many friends Willy, Joe-Maria, Rosie and Millie. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are strictly private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to North West Cancer Centre (Ward 50) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her many friends and entire family circle. Too good in life to be forgotten in death.

ANDERSON - May 8th 2020 (peacefully) at RVH, Steven, 97 Westland Road, Magherafelt, loving Son of Timothy and Andra, a dear Brother of Gail, dearly loved Partner of Nuala and loving Daddy of Bailey, Lily and Ayla. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to High Dependency Unit, Royal Victoria Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "You'll never walk alone".