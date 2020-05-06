Derry death notices - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 (updated)

McLAUGHLIN, 5th May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Denis Thomas (late of Ridgeway Drive, Derry and formerly of Ballysallagh, Co. Donegal), beloved husband of Anne. He is dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McMORRIS, Robert John (Robin), (Ex RAF) 6th May 2020 peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of the late Mary (formerly of Dunseverick Park and late of 2 Alandale Park, Eglinton) loving father of Christeen, much loved grandfather of Timothy and Suzanne, great-grandfather of Robin, Seth, Rowan and Reuben and dear brother of Iris and the late Ronnie and Joy. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry, BT48 8JE. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Thursday evening from 5-7 pm.

O'CONNOR, Francis (Brendan), 5th May 2020 devoted husband of Mary, 149 Baranailt Road, Limavady, loving son of the late Joe and Mary O’Connor, dear brother of Eileen, Maureen, Teresa, Betty, Goretti, Kevin, Bernadette and the late Kitty and a much loved uncle. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Wednesday evening from 6 - 8 pm. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MULLAN, Danny,. (The Cam) R.I.P. 6TH May 2020 Peacefully at his home: 26 Shinny Rd, Macosquin. Beloved husband of Bernadette (Bernie), loving father of Martina, and Patrick, and a much loved grandfather of Maya and the late Emily. Dear father-in-law of Andrea and Martina’s partner Dion. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Sadly owing to current restrictions funeral and wake will be private. Funeral from his home on Friday 8th May leaving at 10.20am to allow relatives and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church Ballerin. (Mass will be broadcast live on the Parish of Errigal facebook page). followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie Curie, City friends of Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry. BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BROWNE (nee Hasson), Mary Josephine (Josie), 5th May 2020 peacefully at home, 75 Carnhill, beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of Philomena, Christina, Georgie, Robert, Martin, Marcella, Jeanette, Sharon and the late Donna and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

SHIELS (née Doherty), 5th May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Monica (late of Cornshell Fields), beloved wife of James (Jim), loving mother of the late Michelle and Brian, dear sister of Betty, Margo, Helen and the late Mary and Michael, a dear and loving sister-in-law and devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

KANE, Wilbert George 4th May 2020 Peacefully in Altnagelvin hospital. Late of Lapwing Way. Beloved Husband of Daisy. Dearly Loved Brother of Jackie, Norman, Alfred, Florence and the late Lena, Etta, and Donald. Devoted uncle to all his Nieces and nephews. Home and funeral strictly Private due to the current circumstances. Family Flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired made payable to the Waterside Presbyterian Church c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke street, Londonderry, BT47 6DQ. Deeply Regretted by his loving family circle. Thy will be done.

DONAGHY, Mick, 4th May 2020 beloved husband of Mary, 38 Ballynamore Road, Tamnaherin, loving father of Michael, Geraldine, Raymond, Martina, Caroline, Nigel, Darrel, Dualta, Connell,Alana, Laura, Adrian and the late baby Orla, dear brother of Margaret, Willie and the late Brendan, John and Maura and a much loved grandfather. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

ROLSTON - May 3rd 2020, peacefully at Edenvale Care Home, Aileen, Much loved wife of Cyril, loving mother of Shane, Clive, Glynis and Glenda, also a dear Mother in law, Grandmother and sister of Maureen, Ronald, and the late Sammy and Louis. Home and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer's Society and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

MORROW, May 5th 2020 passed away, peacefully at his own home, William (Willie) 18 Eventide Gardens, Limavady. Much loved father Valerie, Linda, William, Jim, Donna, Nigel, Clint, Muriel and Margaret, (daughters of his late partner Mary) also dear father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. Dear brother of Jim, Ann, Christine and the late Bobby-John and Florence. Home and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to NW Cancer Centre and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

DALLAT (Kilrea) 5th May 2020. Peacefully at home John (MLA) beloved husband of Anne; loving father of Ronan, Helena and Diarmuid; father-in-law of Lorna, Ciaran and Megan; cherished grandfather of Caithlin, Killian, Aimee, Caden, Sophia, Harriet, George and Christian and dear brother of Eamonn, Colm, Michael and the late Tommy and Gerard. The family deeply regret that due to the government and diocesan guidelines the House and Funeral are Strictly Private. John’s funeral will leave from his late residence, 8 Gortmacrane Road, on Thursday at approx. 11:30am travelling via the Boveedy Road allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date enabling wider family circle and friends an opportunity to celebrate John’s life. St. Pio pray for him. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NW Cancer Centre c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.