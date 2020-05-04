Derry death notices - Tuesday, May 5, 2020

CARUANA, (nee O'Neill), Molly, 4th May 2020 at her home 3 Creggan Heights. Beloved wife of Emmanuel, Loving Mother of Paul, Tony, Mia, Victor and Joanna. Much Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic wake and funeral are strictly private. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family Circle. Funeral Mass can be viewed via the following link on Wednesday at 10am. www.stmaryscreggan.com. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock, Pray for her.

CAMPBELL, Seamus, (Twin) Ex-Docker, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 3rd May 2020. Late of Owen Mor Care Home and formerly of 12 The Village, Rosemount, Derry. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Devoted father to Rosemary, Colleen, Paul, Thomas, Ian and Ashlene. A dear father-in-law and a much loved granda and great-granda. Loving brother of the late Foncey and Gerry. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. "Your presence is missed, but in our hearts you will live forever"

KELLY, Sheila, 3rd May 2020 peacefully at Daleview Care Home (formerly of 8 Camelia Court), loving daughter of the late James and Annie Kelly, loving partner of the late John Murray, dear sister Bridie, Pat and Molly and the late Barney, Lily and Jim and a much loved aunt. Sadly, funeral arrangements strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

FERGUSON, Alwyn Andrew May 4, 2020 Peacefully at his home 48, Primity Terrace, Newbuildings (in the tender loving care of his family in his 69th year) much loved husband of Roberta, devoted dad of Rhonda, Gillian, Joanne and Wesley, loving father-in-law of Andrew, Peter, Ivan and Danielle, adored granda of Adam, Olivia, Annie, Iyla and Indie, dearest brother of Rodney and Freda. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Care, Altnagelvin or Christ Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin Londonderry BT47 3QQ. He will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Abide with me.

McDERMOTT (née Johnston), Annabella B. (Bridin), 3rd May 2020, beloved wife of Michael, 34 Culmore Road, loving mother of Sr. Ethna and Michael, mother-in-law of Miriam, much loved grandmother of Annabella and dear sister of Tony (Canada) and the late Hugo and infant Gabrielle. Sadly, funeral arrangements strictly private, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to St Joseph's Young Priest Society C/o W J O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Good Shepherd have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. St Joseph intercede for her.

CURLEY, John, 4th May 2020 beloved husband of Anna, 12 Knockwellan Park, loving father of Dermot, Kevin and the late Sean, much loved grandfather of Erin, Diarmuid, Niall, Eoghan, Jordon and Molly and great-grandfather of Adam, Jack, Dillon, Darragh, Sean & Soirse. Sadly, funeral strictly private, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CURRY, Catherine (Irene) nee Verschuur May 2, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 85th year) formerly of 187 Lincoln Court, Waterside, Londonderry, much loved wife of the late Edward (Eddie), devoted mum of Edwina and the late Jim, loving mum-in-law of Norman, dearest sister of Billy and Don. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and the Funeral Service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to W.H. & S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital (Renal Unit) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

WHITE – 3rd May 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Raymond, late of Castlerock. Dearly loved daddy of Michael, William and Laura, dear father-in-law of Terri and Kevin and much loved granda of Harry, Alex, Sam, Claire and Niall. Private family funeral due to government guidelines. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to ‘RNLI Portrush Branch’ c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

McBRIDE, Martin (Manus), R.I.P. 3rd May 2020. Suddenly : Late of 213 Clooney Road Greysteel. Beloved son of the late James and Margaret (Peggy), loving brother of Annie and the late John, Brendan, Margaret, Jimmy, and baby Catherine Bernadette, and a much loved uncle. Funeral arrangements later Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice. 61 Culmore Road, Derry. BT48 8JE Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.