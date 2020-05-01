Derry death notices - Saturday, May 2, 2020

McCOLGAN, Liam, 1st May 2020, beloved husband of Liz, loving father of Paul and Kienan, father in law of Brid, much loved grandfather of Niamh and dear brother of Patsy, John, Anne, Marie, Martin, Joseph, Desmond, Paul, Jim, Donna and the late Kathleen. Sadly, funeral arrangements strictly privately, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McDERMOTT, John, 1st May, 2020. Peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home, Limavady, formerly of 29 Rosseden Drive, Limavady. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved father of Fiona, Katrine, Moira & Andrew and their partners Bryan, Harry, Darron and Emma. Devoted Granda of Dale, Tom & Ellie, Kane & Jonah and Alix, Elsy & Rhys. Loving brother of the late Ronnie (Scotland). Sadly, funeral arrangements private due to the current situation. Family flowers only. If wished, donations in lieu of Rush Hall Care Home payable to Browns Funeral Directors. It is not goodbye it's "see you later alligator....."

MOLLOY (née Dempsey) Kilrea 30th April 2020. Peacefully at St. James Lodge Mary R.I.P. beloved wife of Tony (Anthony), loving mother of Michael, Anne (Rafferty) and Claire (Dixon) and dear sister of Kathleen (Quigg), Patsy, Anne (McKenna), Gerald and the late Willie. The family deeply regret that due to the government and diocesan guidelines the House and Funeral are Strictly Private. Mary’s funeral will leave from her late residence, 4 Drumkil Gardens, on Saturday at approx. 10:40am allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date enabling wider family circle and friends an opportunity to celebrate Mary’s life. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing, husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law Pearse and Chris, grandchildren Conor, Matthew, Ewan and Dervla and entire family circle.

WALLS (Ballymaguigan) 30th April 2020 Michael (Mickey) R.I.P. beloved husband of Paula and loving father of Niamh and Diarmuid, son of the late Josie and Margaret Mary and dear brother of Henry James, Edward, Winnie, Moya, Alice, Mona, Margaret and the late Kathleen Costello. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mickey’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Funeral cortege will leave his home, Warwick Lodge 23 Waterfoot Road on Saturday 2nd May at 12.40pm to Church of St Trea, Newbridge allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment will take place at 1.00pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, son, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle

O'NEILL, Ryan Jude, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Ryan Jude O’Neill suddenly on the 20th of April 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 448a Foreglen Road , Dungiven Co Derry. Loved dearly by his mother Pauline and J.J and his father Seamus. A very dear brother of Eugene, Emma and Kevin. Loving father of Aaron, Katlynn, Connor and Sophie and dear partner of Emma. Wake & Funeral private due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and government recommendations. Funeral will leave his late residence on Saturday 2nd of May at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Pauls Church Foreglen . Funeral cortege will go via Foreglen GAC allowing neighbours and friends the opportunity to pay their final respects :- in the interest of your health and safety please adhere to Government Guidelines and maintain social distancing. Interment will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Northern Ireland Transplant Association c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his mother and J.J, father, brothers, sister, sons, daughters, aunts, uncles , cousins and the entire family circle . Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

McELDOWNEY, (née Brolly) Maghera 29th April 2020 Mary R.I.P. peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Francis (Dan) and much loved mother of Donal, Gerard, Martin and James Francis. Daughter of the late Tommy and Sarah. Due to current restrictions, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Funeral cortége will leave her home 115 Tirkane Rd, BT46 5NQ on Saturday 2nd May at 10.30am travelling along the Tirkane Rd to Maghera and Glen Road to St Patrick’s Church Glen, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing for 11.00am Requiem Mass via webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters in law Paula and Siobhan, Grandchildren, nephews, nieces and family circle.