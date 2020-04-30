Derry death notices - Friday, May 1, 2020

O'DONNELL Eamonn, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Eamonn O’Donnell suddenly on the 30th of April 2020, may he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late John & Mary-Rose. Loving father of Erin, Sean, Emma and Seoirse.

Dear brother of Ann, Rosemary, Pauline, Jacqueline, Geraldine, Celine, Michelle, Cahal, Dermot, Noelle and Arlene. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his daughters, son, sisters, brothers, grandchildren and the entire family circle. St Joseph patron of departing souls pray for him.

MOLLOY (née Dempsey) Kilrea 30th April 2020. Peacefully at St. James Lodge Mary R.I.P. beloved wife of Tony (Anthony), loving mother of Michael, Anne (Rafferty) and Claire (Dixon) and dear sister of Kathleen (Quigg), Patsy, Anne (McKenna), Gerald and the late Willie. The family deeply regret that due to the government and diocesan guidelines the House and Funeral are Strictly Private. Mary’s funeral will leave from her late residence, 4 Drumkil Gardens, on Saturday at approx. 10:40am allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date enabling wider family circle and friends an opportunity to celebrate Mary’s life. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing, husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law Pearse and Chris, grandchildren Conor, Matthew, Ewan and Dervla and entire family circle.

WALLS (Ballymaguigan) 30th April 2020 Michael (Mickey) R.I.P. beloved husband of Paula and loving father of Niamh and Diarmuid, son of the late Josie and Margaret Mary and dear brother of Henry James, Edward, Winnie, Moya, Alice, Mona, Margaret and the late Kathleen Costello. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mickey’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Funeral cortege will leave his home, Warwick Lodge 23 Waterfoot Road on Saturday 2nd May at 12.40pm to Church of St Trea, Newbridge allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment will take place at 1.00pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, son, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle

McLAUGHLIN (nee Ferguson), Sadie, 30th April 2020 beloved wife of the late Liam, loving mother of Brenda and Terence, mother-in-law of Derek and Majella, devoted grandmother of Paul, Sarah, Mark, Liam and Eric, much loved great-grandmother of Ava and dear sister of Johnny, Brian and the late Betty, Tony, Willie, Felix, Dan and Aidan. Sadly, funeral arrangements strictly private due to the Coronavirus panedemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Friday evening from 6 - 8 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'NEILL, Ryan Jude, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Ryan Jude O’Neill suddenly on the 20th of April 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 448a Foreglen Road , Dungiven Co Derry. Loved dearly by his mother Pauline and J.J and his father Seamus. A very dear brother of Eugene, Emma and Kevin. Loving father of Aaron, Katlynn, Connor and Sophie and dear partner of Emma. Wake & Funeral private due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and government recommendations. Funeral will leave his late residence on Saturday 2nd of May at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Pauls Church Foreglen . Funeral cortege will go via Foreglen GAC allowing neighbours and friends the opportunity to pay their final respects :- in the interest of your health and safety please adhere to Government Guidelines and maintain social distancing. Interment will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Northern Ireland Transplant Association c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his mother and J.J, father, brothers, sister, sons, daughters, aunts, uncles , cousins and the entire family circle . Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

ELGIN (nee Henderson) – 30th April 2020, peacefully at her son’s home 50 Ballinteer Road, Coleraine, Nan, formerly of Farranseer Park, Macosquin. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loving mother of Keith and partner Lynda and dear sister of Isobel, James and John. Funeral private due to current government regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Dementia N.I. c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

McELDOWNEY, (née Brolly) Maghera 29th April 2020 Mary R.I.P. peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Francis (Dan) and much loved mother of Donal, Gerard, Martin and James Francis. Daughter of the late Tommy and Sarah. Due to current restrictions, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Funeral cortége will leave her home 115 Tirkane Rd, BT46 5NQ on Saturday 2nd May at 10.30am travelling along the Tirkane Rd to Maghera and Glen Road to St Patrick’s Church Glen, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing for 11.00am Requiem Mass via webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters in law Paula and Siobhan, Grandchildren, nephews, nieces and family circle.