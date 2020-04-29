Derry death notices - Wednesday, April 29, 2020 (updated)

McMENAMIN, Darren Joseph; 28th April 2020. Peacefully in Foyle Hospice Surrounded by his loving Family. Beloved Husband of Siobhan. Devoted Father of Emma, Andy and Sophie. Dearly loved son of Eddie and June. Dear brother of Gary and Vicky. Due to the current circumstances the family home and Funeral will be private. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired Made Payable to The Brain Tumour Charity C/O Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, BT476DQ Deeply Regretted by his loving family and all his friends.

FOX, Maureen, 29th April 2020, Peacefully at Rush Hall nursing home. Late of 124 Fergleen Park. Loving Mother of Marie, Frankie, Paddy, Francis, Liam, Geraldine, Shay and the late John, Edward, David and Christopher. Dear Mother-in-law of Roisín and Kieran. A much loved Grandmother & Great Grandmother. Dear sister of Margaret, Kathleen, Josephine, Bernadette, Martha, Susie and the late Celine, Willie, John and Tony. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral will be live streamed at 11am on the St. Joseph's, Galliagh website. Interment will be immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Saint Pio Pray for her.

McCONNAGHIE (nee McCLOY) – 29th April 2020 (peacefully, surrounded by her loving family) at her home, 54, Somerset Park, Coleraine, formerly Lower Captain Street, Gladys, dearly loved wife of Uel, much loved mother of Karen and Julie, dear mother-in-law of Davy and Brian, devoted grandmother of Shannon and her husband Philip, Ellie and Mya and a beloved sister and friend to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with Government guidelines. A Thanksgiving Service will be held at a later date. By request, no flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for N.I. Cancer Research c/o Mrs. Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.

SEFFEN – April 28, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, John James (Jack), formerly of 45 Elm Park, Moneymore, dearly loved brother of Bobby, Sammy, William, Alfie, Gary and the late Tommy and Florence (Dietie) and also a dear brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Antrim Area Hospital PPE Fund, payable by post or online payment to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Deeply regretted by the entire Family Circle.

KING, 29th April 2020 passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Rae, 67 Lilac Avenue, Aghanloo. Much loved daughter of Gerald and the late Dorothy. Dear sister of David and Diane and a devoted Auntie of Lauren, Jack and Ellie. House and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired and cheques payable to The British Heart Foundation and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all her many family and friends.

WOODS, Mary passed away peacefully at Edenvale Care Home Limavady on 28th of April 2020, may she rest in peace . Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget R.I.P and loving sister to Thomas and the late Hughie, Kathleen, James, Elizabeth, Anna, Daniel and Ellen-Teresa R.I.P. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, BT474NQ, viewing from 5pm - 8pm tonight and Thursday night. Funeral from there on Friday 1st of May leaving at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Matthews Church Drumsurn. Funeral cortege will go via the Gortnagross Road pausing at her late residence The Cottage 282 Drumsurn Road. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Funeral is strictly private. Very deeply regretted by her loving family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

WEIR (née Dawson) – April 29, 2020 (peacefully) at Marina Care Home, Ballyronan, Elizabeth, dearly loved wife of the late Victor, 36 Toberhead Road, Curran, much loved mother of Alan, Trevor, Derek and Joanne, dear mother-in-law of Jackie, Lorraine, Sandra and Mark and also a loving grandmother. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Funeral Service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 1 at 1:30pm, (via webcam at www.mfpc.org). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Society, payable by post or online payment to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by her Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord” 2 Corinthians 5 v 8

DORNAN, Terence (Smokey), 27th April 2020 at Altnagelvin hospital. Beloved husband of the late Isobel (Late of Moyglass Place, Strathfoyle), Loving Father of Jackie, Kitty, Yvonne, Terry, John, Gina, Micky and Colly. A Much Loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by the family Circle. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Funeral is Strictly Private. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul Our lady of Knock, pray for him.

O'HAGAN (Quigley), Mary Angela, 27th April 2020 beloved wife of Peter, Eglinton Terrace, loving mother of Majella, Bernadette, Joan, John, Peter, Keith and the late Elaine, much loved grandmother of Clare, Caroline, Philip, Jack, Tom and Aaron, great-grandmother of Ryan, Gary and Cian, dear sister of Tillie and close aunt of Liam. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly private, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCANN, Noel, 28th April 2020, beloved husband of the late Mary, Strabane Old Road, loving father of Michael, John, Elaine, Gregory, Noelle and the late Paul and Brian and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly, funeral arrangements strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CUNNINGHAM, (Kilrea) 28th April 2020. Peacefully at hospital Seamus R.I.P. (38 Larchfield Gardens) beloved husband of Fionnuala, loving daddy of Ashleigh, Claire (New Jersey USA) Sara and Nigel. Loving Father in Law to Carl and Jon and devoted Granda to Amy and Aaron (Ahoghill) Conor, Aidan, Jack and Tess (USA) Son of the late Joseph and Bessie (Hilltown, Co Down) and brother of Anne (Carrickfergus) and the late Bernadette, Betty, Harry, Michael, Francis, Jackie and infant Sarah. In accordance with Government and Diocesan guidelines, the funeral home and funeral will be strictly private. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle in Kilrea and Counties Antrim and Down. All enquiries to Dempsey Funeral Directors Kilrea 028295 40226.

BARBOUR, (née Donaldson) - 28 April 2020, Ethel L M Barbour wife of the late William J Barbour MBE formerly of Massey Avenue, Limavady. It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, who passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, aged 106 years. Much-loved mother of David, Robert, Miriam and niece Lynda, mother-in-law of Margaret, Lorna and the late John, grandmother of Robert, Ruth, Jonathan, Paul, Joanne, Deborah, Rachel, Amy and a special great-grandmother to her seven great-grandchildren. Funeral strictly private in accordance with current government restrictions. Donations if desired and cheques payable to "Torch Trust For The Blind" c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed but lovingly remembered by her family, niece Lynda and the Donaldson and Cromie family circles. “In Christ Redeemed”

DAVISON, April 28th 2020 (peacefully) at Drummaul House Care Home, Randalstown, Phyllis, beloved wife of Robert (Bobby), 14 William Street, Bellaghy, much loved mother of Phillip and dear sister of Gwennie, Hazel and Sylvia. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

SEATON, Albert William (Bert) April 27, 2020 Peacefully at Deanfield Care Home (in his 91st year) much loved husband of the late Gladys, dear dad of Leslie, Paul, Sharon, Carolyn, Gareth and Brian, devoted father-in-law of Michelle, Ann, Paul, Beulah and the late Sam, dearest grandfather and great-grandfather. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to St. Peter’s Church, Belmont c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

BLENNERHASSETT (née Kerr), Dorothy, Died April 27, 2020, peacefully, at Rush Hall Care Home, Limavady, late of 13 Greenridge Park, Bangor, wife of the late Roland Blennerhassett and dear mother of Stephen, Paul and John, mother-in-law of Alison, Alice and Carmel, grandmother of Neal, Mark, Anna and Patrick and great-grandmother of Oliver. Due to current restrictions, funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Rush Hall Residents’ Comfort Fund, 51 Broighter Road, Limavady, BT49 9DY.