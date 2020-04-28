Derry death notices - Wednesday, April 29, 2020

DORNAN, Terence (Smokey), 27th April 2020 at Altnagelvin hospital. Beloved husband of the late Isobel (Late of Moyglass Place, Strathfoyle), Loving Father of Jackie, Kitty, Yvonne, Terry, John, Gina, Micky and Colly. A Much Loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by the family Circle. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Funeral is Strictly Private. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul Our lady of Knock, pray for him.

O'HAGAN (Quigley), Mary Angela, 27th April 2020 beloved wife of Peter, Eglinton Terrace, loving mother of Majella, Bernadette, Joan, John, Peter, Keith and the late Elaine, much loved grandmother of Clare, Caroline, Philip, Jack, Tom and Aaron, great-grandmother of Ryan, Gary and Cian, dear sister of Tillie and close aunt of Liam. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly private, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCANN, Noel, 28th April 2020, beloved husband of the late Mary, Strabane Old Road, loving father of Michael, John, Elaine, Gregory, Noelle and the late Paul and Brian and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly, funeral arrangements strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CUNNINGHAM, (Kilrea) 28th April 2020. Peacefully at hospital Seamus R.I.P. (38 Larchfield Gardens) beloved husband of Fionnuala, loving daddy of Ashleigh, Claire (New Jersey USA) Sara and Nigel. Loving Father in Law to Carl and Jon and devoted Granda to Amy and Aaron (Ahoghill) Conor, Aidan, Jack and Tess (USA) Son of the late Joseph and Bessie (Hilltown, Co Down) and brother of Anne (Carrickfergus) and the late Bernadette, Betty, Harry, Michael, Francis, Jackie and infant Sarah. In accordance with Government and Diocesan guidelines, the funeral home and funeral will be strictly private. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle in Kilrea and Counties Antrim and Down. All enquiries to Dempsey Funeral Directors Kilrea 028295 40226.

BARBOUR, (née Donaldson) - 28 April 2020, Ethel L M Barbour wife of the late William J Barbour MBE formerly of Massey Avenue, Limavady. It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, who passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, aged 106 years. Much-loved mother of David, Robert, Miriam and niece Lynda, mother-in-law of Margaret, Lorna and the late John, grandmother of Robert, Ruth, Jonathan, Paul, Joanne, Deborah, Rachel, Amy and a special great-grandmother to her seven great-grandchildren. Funeral strictly private in accordance with current government restrictions. Donations if desired and cheques payable to "Torch Trust For The Blind" c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed but lovingly remembered by her family, niece Lynda and the Donaldson and Cromie family circles. “In Christ Redeemed”

DAVISON, April 28th 2020 (peacefully) at Drummaul House Care Home, Randalstown, Phyllis, beloved wife of Robert (Bobby), 14 William Street, Bellaghy, much loved mother of Phillip and dear sister of Gwennie, Hazel and Sylvia. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

SEATON, Albert William (Bert) April 27, 2020 Peacefully at Deanfield Care Home (in his 91st year) much loved husband of the late Gladys, dear dad of Leslie, Paul, Sharon, Carolyn, Gareth and Brian, devoted father-in-law of Michelle, Ann, Paul, Beulah and the late Sam, dearest grandfather and great-grandfather. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to St. Peter’s Church, Belmont c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

BLENNERHASSETT (née Kerr), Dorothy, Died April 27, 2020, peacefully, at Rush Hall Care Home, Limavady, late of 13 Greenridge Park, Bangor, wife of the late Roland Blennerhassett and dear mother of Stephen, Paul and John, mother-in-law of Alison, Alice and Carmel, grandmother of Neal, Mark, Anna and Patrick and great-grandmother of Oliver. Due to current restrictions, funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Rush Hall Residents’ Comfort Fund, 51 Broighter Road, Limavady, BT49 9DY.