Derry death notices - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

DEVENNEY (nee Callaghan), Margaret, 27th April 2020 Peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home Limavady, late of 19 Greystone Road, Limavady. Beloved wife of the late Maurice, Loving mother of William, mother-in-law of Bernie and a much loved grandmother of Lee, dear sister of Jean (Martin), and the late Rachel (McClean), and Jack Callaghan. Sadly, due to the current circumstances Margaret’s funeral will take place in private. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Rush Hall Residents Comfort Fund. 51 Broighter Road, Limavady BT49 9DY. The Lord is my Shepherd.

BARBOUR, April 27th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Ross, 4 Thiepval Court, Limavady. Much loved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Keith and Beverley also a dear grandfather and great grandfather. Home and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to NHS and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

MILLER, 26 April 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Margaret (formerly of Sperrin Road, Limavady), beloved wife of the late Matt, darling mother of Ruth, Linda, Iris and Victor, a dear and loving mother in law, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister-in-law and a loving aunt and a wonderful friend. Will be greatly missed by all her family at home and in Scotland and England. Margaret’s family will always be grateful to the staff at Cornfield who looked after her with such love and devotion when the family was unable to visit her in recent weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, due to the ongoing government restrictions, the wake and funeral is strictly private for immediate family only. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Myroe Presbyterian Church c/o Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Now at home with the Lord.