Derry death notices - Monday, April 27, 2020

BARBOUR, April 25th 2020, passed away at her home, Edith Anne, 4 Thiepval Court, Limavady. Much loved wife of Ross and loving mother of Keith and Beverley also a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Home and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to NHS and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

MILLER, 26 April 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Margaret (formerly of Sperrin Road, Limavady), beloved wife of the late Matt, darling mother of Ruth, Linda, Iris and Victor, a dear and loving mother in law, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister-in-law and a loving aunt and a wonderful friend. Will be greatly missed by all her family at home and in Scotland and England. Margaret’s family will always be grateful to the staff at Cornfield who looked after her with such love and devotion when the family was unable to visit her in recent weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, due to the ongoing government restrictions, the wake and funeral is strictly private for immediate family only. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Myroe Presbyterian Church c/o Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Now at home with the Lord.

GLASS, nee Nevin (Maghera) 26th April 2020 passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Ita R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Hugh 2 Craigadick Road Maghera, loving mother of Christopher, Eugene, Cathal, Mary (McKenna), Kieran, Una (Lee) and the late Martin (infant), dear sister of Sarah McGuckin and the late Margaret Snee, Mary Hotson, John Nevin, Patsy Hughes and Aileen Devlin. Remains will leave her home on Tuesday 28th April at 10.30am travelling via the Town Centre and Glen Road to St Patrick’s Church Glen allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing for 11.00am. Requiem Mass via webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera, link below. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. In accordance with Covid 19 guidelines the wake and funeral Mass will be limited to family circle only.

ROBB, Mary Martha (Ray) nee Carland April 26, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family) wife of the late David Robb, much loved mum of James, Carol and Pam, loving mother-in-law of Robert, devoted granny and great-granny, dearest sister of Arthur, Sylvia and June. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Northern Ireland Children's Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord's my Shepherd.

BURKE, (Burkey) Thomas, 23rd April 2020 suddenly, beloved husband of Bronagh, 163 Barleyfields, loving father of Adam and Aoife, dear son of Thomas and Linda of Carrickreagh Gardens, much loved brother of Rachel, son-in-law of Siobhan and the late Packie Deehan and a very dear nephew and friend. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly private, due to the Coronavirus restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the British Heart Foundation, Admail 3987 UK, Belfast, BT1 1TG. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

CARLIN (nee Doherty), Marian, the death has taken place April 24th 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Marian Carlin (née Doherty). 25 Lindenwood Park, Foyle Springs, Derry. Beloved wife of Willie, much loved mother of Margaret (Anderson) and Annmarie, mother-in-law of Gary, dearly loved grandmother of Jack, Sophie and Anaya, loving daughter of the late Margaret and Harry Doherty and sister of Fr. Michael, Bernard, Ann (Bradley) Margaret (Hannaway), Susan (Mc Ilveen) and the late Harry.

Funeral leaving the Doherty family home, 33 Richmond Crescent, Derry on Monday (April 27th) at 11a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Pennyburn at 11.30a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Cancer Research c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. In accordance with current guidelines (re: Coronavirus) the HOUSE and FUNERAL will be PRIVATE to FAMILY ONLY PLEASE. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam www.mcnmedia.st-patricks-pennyburn.