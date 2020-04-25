Derry death notices - Sunday, April 26, 2020

BURKE, (Burkey) Thomas, 23rd April 2020 suddenly, beloved husband of Bronagh, 163 Barleyfields, loving father of Adam and Aoife, dear son of Thomas and Linda of Carrickreagh Gardens, much loved brother of Rachel, son-in-law of Siobhan and the late Packie Deehan and a very dear nephew and friend. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly private, due to the Coronavirus restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the British Heart Foundation, Admail 3987 UK, Belfast, BT1 1TG. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

CARLIN (nee Doherty), Marian, the death has taken place April 24th 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Marian Carlin (née Doherty). 25 Lindenwood Park, Foyle Springs, Derry. Beloved wife of Willie, much loved mother of Margaret (Anderson) and Annmarie, mother-in-law of Gary, dearly loved grandmother of Jack, Sophie and Anaya, loving daughter of the late Margaret and Harry Doherty and sister of Fr. Michael, Bernard, Ann (Bradley) Margaret (Hannaway), Susan (Mc Ilveen) and the late Harry.

Funeral leaving the Doherty family home, 33 Richmond Crescent, Derry on Monday (April 27th) at 11a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Pennyburn at 11.30a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Cancer Research c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. In accordance with current guidelines (re: Coronavirus) the HOUSE and FUNERAL will be PRIVATE to FAMILY ONLY PLEASE. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam www.mcnmedia.st-patricks-pennyburn.

McFARLANE, April 24th 2020, peacefully at Rushall Nursing Home, Ethel, formerly of Scriggan, Dungiven. Much loved wife of the late Joe also a dear Aunt. House and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Presbyterian Orphans Society and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

BOYCE - April 24th 2020 (peacefully) at Moneymore Care Home, Samuel William (Billy), dearly loved Husband of Dorothy, much loved Father of Joan and Wilma, a dear Father-in-Law of Derek and devoted Granda of Chloe. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Second Moneymore Presbyterian Church and Moneymore Care Home, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Be still and know that I am God".

BARBER, April 25th 2020, passed away at her home, Edith Anne, 4 Thiepval Court, Limavady. Much loved wife of Ross and loving mother of Keith and Beverley also a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Home and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to NHS and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.