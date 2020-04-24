Derry death notices - Saturday, April 25, 2020

O’DONNELL, 23rd. April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, EDDIE, ( Ex. B.S.R. ) Beloved husband of Sally, Loving father to Majella, Debbie, Leo, Veronica, Paula and the late Eddie, a dear and loving grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law, and dear brother to Carmel. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

LEACOCK - April 24th 2020 (peacefully) at Moneymore Care Home, William John (Billy), dearly beloved Husband of the late Dorothy, formerly of 14 Main Street, Desertmartin, much loved Son of the late Hugh and Bella and a dear Cousin of Jimmy (McKeown) and Willie (Collins). House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Lovingly remembered. "Safe in the arms of Jesus"

BOYD - 24th April 2020 (peacefully) at Edenvale Care Centre, Limavady. Maurice Forsythe formerly of Irish Green Street and Greystone Park, Limavady, Belfast and Coleraine, dearly loved husband of the late Peggy, loving father of Hilary, John, Christine, Kenneth and Bryce and a special grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral strictly private in accordance with current government restrictions. Donations if desired and cheques payable to "Kids4School" c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed but lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, Leamington Spa England, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady.

MARTIN, Jean (nee Gillespie) R.I.P.: 23rd April 2020 peacefully at home, 138 Woodbrook, beloved wife of the late Tony, loving mother of Bill and Nuala, much loved grandmother of Témair, Enya, Oran and Oisin, great grandmother of Ria, Zara and Theo, dear sister of Mary, Bernard, Pat and the late Jane, Billy, Helen and Richard and her “wee man” Nat. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly immediate family only, due to Coronavirus restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. Our Lady of Knock, intercede for her.

ROBINSON, 23rd April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Noreen (formerly of Old Donegal Place), beloved wife of the late Bertie, loving mother of Majella, Linda, Noel and Janet, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother and a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Pray For Her.

McNAMARA, 23rd April 2020, peacefully at Belfast City Hospital, Fr. John (O.C.D., late of Carmelite Priory, Termonbacca, Derry) dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his relatives, his Community and his friends at Termonbacca. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Mount Carmel pray for him.