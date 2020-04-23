Derry death notices - Friday, April 24, 2020

MARTIN, Jean (nee Gillespie) R.I.P.: 23rd April 2020 peacefully at home, 138 Woodbrook, beloved wife of the late Tony, loving mother of Bill and Nuala, much loved grandmother of Témair, Enya, Oran and Oisin, great grandmother of Ria, Zara and Theo, dear sister of Mary, Bernard, Pat and the late Jane, Billy, Helen and Richard and her “wee man” Nat. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly immediate family only, due to Coronavirus restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. Our Lady of Knock, intercede for her.

ROBINSON, 23rd April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Noreen (formerly of Old Donegal Place), beloved wife of the late Bertie, loving mother of Majella, Linda, Noel and Janet, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother and a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Pray For Her.

McNAMARA, 23rd April 2020, peacefully at Belfast City Hospital, Fr. John (O.C.D., late of Carmelite Priory, Termonbacca, Derry) dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his relatives, his Community and his friends at Termonbacca. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Mount Carmel pray for him.

McLAUGHLIN, John, 22nd April 2020, beloved husband of Teresa, 2 Moyola Drive, loving father of Cathy, Johnny, Owen and Seamus, father-in-law of Paddy, much loved grandfather of Sarah and Dylan and dear brother of Joe and the late Rosemary, Kay and Patrick. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly immediate family only, due to the Coronavirus restrictions. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (Stroke Unit), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, BT47 5YN Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

BELL, George Victor B.E.M. 22nd APRIL 2020 Aged 92 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Margaret, formerly of 11 Brooklyn Park, Eglinton, a loving father of David, Lorraine and Stephanie, dear father-in-law of Carol and Mervyn, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and a dear brother of Jean (Robb). A private funeral will take place to Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Faughanvale Community Project c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circe. Now at home with the Lord.

HYNDMAN – April 22, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Matthew (Matt) in his 91st year, 4 Brennan Court, Magherafelt, much loved husband of the late Roberta, dearly loved father of Allen and Mervyn, dearest father-in-law of Geraldine and Irene, loving grandfather of Timothy, Jacqui, Steven, Julie and Kyle and also a much loved great-grandfather of Sophie, Jacob, Bobby and Maisie. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. A memorial service for Matt will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Hospice payable by post or online payment to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by his Sons, Daughters-in-law and the entire Family Circle. “Thou shalt be missed because thy seat will be empty” 1 Samuel 20 v 18

QUIGLEY, Margaret Jane (née Rutherford) 23rd April, 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Robert (Bobby), late of 41 Milltown View, loving mother of Robert, William, Georgie and the late Elizabeth, dear mother-in-law of Ruth, Gillian and Bobby and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral wake strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Glendermott Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

McNALLY, nee O’Hagan (Draperstown) 23rd April 2020 Josie R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Jim McNally and the late James O’Kane, loving mother of James, Connor, Damien and the late Barry, daughter of the Late Felix and Tillie O’Hagan, sister of Monica and the late Susan, Cassie, Dan, Felix and Brendan. Funeral from her home 20 Cordarragh on Saturday 25th April at 10.45am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in The Holy Rosary Church Draperstown, via webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ballinascreen-parish-1 interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Patrick Dungiven. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters in law Caroline, Karen, Jenny, grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Josie’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.