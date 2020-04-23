Derry death notices - Thursday, April 23, 2020

HOUSTON, (née Donnelly) 21st. April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, BERTHA, (late of Whitehouse Park) beloved wife of the late Jerry, loving mother of Gareth, Diármuid and Caítriona, mother-in-law to Kelly and Carole, devoted grandmother to Dáire, Ceadach and Caolán, great-grandmother to Thorfinn, dear daughter of the late William and Rose, (formerly of William Street), loving sister to Bobby, Moy, Ann, Tomás, Catherine, Noreen, Margaret, Michael and Fionnula, and the late Billy and Rosemary. A loving aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Mary Queen of the gael intercede for her. Ard dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

O'NEILL, Ryan Jude, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Ryan Jude O’Neill suddenly on the 20th of April 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 448a Foreglen Road , Dungiven Co Derry. Loved dearly by his mother Pauline and J.J and his father Seamus. A very dear brother of Eugene, Emma and Kevin. Loving father of Aaron, Katlynn, Connor and Sophie and dear partner of Emma. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his mother and J.J, father, brothers, sister, sons, daughters, aunts, uncles , cousins and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

KEARNEY, nee Nugent (Bellaghy) 22nd April 2020, Mary R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Peter and loving mother of Oliver and Rosella (O’Neill), grandmother of Aisling and Erin, sister of the late Hughie, Packie, Francie, Ownie, Gerry, Charlie and Eileen Connolly. Funeral from her home 6 Killyberry Road BT45 8HL on Friday 24th April at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary, Bellaghy via webcam at (https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, son-in-law Ned, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mary’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

McCURDY 21st April 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Stanley, 26 Freehall Road, Castlerock. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy, much loved father of Lindsay, Ashley and Heather, father-in-law of John and Maaike and grandfather of Finn, Orla and Robyn; brother of Edward, Mary and Raymond and brother-in-law of Heather. Due to government guidelines the house and funeral are private. The funeral cortege will leave from Stanley’s home on Saturday at 11.00 am allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distance. Donations, if wished, for Causeway Hospital (cheques payable to N.H. & S.C.T) C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

COCHRANE April 21 2020 (peacefully) at Rush Hall Care Home, Limavady, Forgrave formerly of Carrick, Limavady, dearly beloved husband of Ida, much loved father of Margaret, Hilary, Marion, Brian and Aileen, and a dear father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and brother of Norman and Mabel. House and funeral private in accordance with government restrictions. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations can be made to Largy Presbyterian Church c/o Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady BT49 0HQ. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

McSORLEY, (née Moran) Maghera 21st April 2020. Suddenly at home Veronica (Monny) R.I.P. beloved wife of Eamon, loving mother of Ciara (McGuigan), Aileen (Mitchell), Erin (McGuigan), Carla (McGovern); mother-in-law of Mark, Stephen, Pat and Ryan; beloved granny of Fearghal, Rosa, Connie, Ellen, Noah, Ada, Anna and Katie; and a dear sister of Mary, Mickey, Teresa, Rosaleen, Angela, Cathal, Raymond and the late Bernie. Monny’s funeral will leave her late residence, 28 Fairhill, on Friday at approx. 10:30am travelling to St. Patrick’s Church, Glen allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Mass will be broadcast live on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera St. Pio pray for her. The family deeply regret that due to the ongoing Corona Virus situation the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Magherafelt & District Gateway Club c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL

JOHNSTON (Ballynagarve) – April 22, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Richard Joseph (Dick) R.I.P. 93A Ballynagarve Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved husband of Philomena and also a much loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dementia NI, payable by post or online payment to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his Wife and the entire Family Circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

GURNEY, 20th. April 2020, Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, LEE, beloved son of Derek and Jacqueline, loving brother to Jay, Zach and Kian, dear grandson of Goretti and the late Jimmy McBride and the late Robert and Margaret Gurney, a dear and loving nephew and cousin, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire circle. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

SMYTH. April 22nd 2020, peacefully at her home Margaret Elizabeth, 15 Donald's Way, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late William (Willie) loving mother of Ann and the late Barbara and William also a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Due to the current situation the house and funeral will be strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care C/O Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire Family Circle.