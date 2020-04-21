Derry death notices - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

McGINLEY, Sadie, 20th April 2020 at Daleview house. Beloved wife of the late Gerry, loving mother of Margaret, Moira, Dominica, Much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Wake and funeral strictly private. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. All enquires to Sean Carr on 07751189051. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Eugenes Cathedral webcam on Wednesday at 10am by accessing the following link.

WHITE (née Logue), 20th April 2020, peacefully at her home, 7 Leenan Gardens, Jean, beloved wife of Denis, loving mother of Thomas, Bernie, May, Gerard and Terry, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear mother-in-law to her daughters-in-law and son-in-law. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

FERRIS, Stephanie, Limavady. Peacefully at her home 2 Castle Park. Beloved daughter of Richard (Dick) and Anne. Much loved sister of Karen, Geoffrey, Brenda and Dawn. In accordance with current guidelines the HOUSE and FUNERAL will be PRIVATE to FAMILY ONLY PLEASE. Requiem Mass can be viewed online at St.Marys Parish Facebook page. Her remains will leave her late residence on Thursday 23rd April at 10.30am for a private Requiem mass in St. Marys Church at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards at St.Matthews graveyard, Drumsurn. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

FRANCIS, Jean Isabelle (Belle), 21st April 2020, peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, late of Fallowlea Park, beloved mother of Susan and Darrel, dear mother in law of Edith, devoted grandmother of Andy, Gary, Christopher and Phoebe and a loving sister of Dorothy. A private funeral will take place to Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02971 311321. Be helpful to your neighbours, be kind to every friend, cherish all your family, show love unto the end, a happy world can be achieved, no matter what you believe.

CLARKE, Patrick Desmond (Dessie), 20th April 2020 peacefully at home, 10 Mount Pleasant, beloved husband of Beth, , loving father of Patricia, Anne, Desmond, John and the late Mary and much loved grandfather of Emmylou and Jimmy. Sadly wake and funeral strictly family only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

CROWE (nee Clarke) 21st April 2020 (peacefully) at the Bohill Care Home, Coleraine (formerly of Greenmount Road, Coleraine) Jean Brownlow, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of June, Christine, Wilma, Willis and Ashley. Dear mother-in-law of Dennis, Huey and Paddy. A much loved and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Sadie. Funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired for Alzheimer’s Society c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.

BACON – 21st April 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, William (Billy), 11 Winston Way, Coleraine. Dearly loved husband of the late Nancy Jane, loving father of William, Kenneth, Linda and Andrew, father-in-law of Ruth, Carmel and Rose and much loved grandfather of Robert, Linzi, Nicola, Helen, Sarah and Thomas and dear brother of Margaret. Due to government guidelines the house and funeral are private. The funeral cortege will leave from Billy’s home on Thursday at 11.00 am allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distance. Donations, if wished, for Causeway Hospital (cheques payable to N.H. & S.C.T) C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

O’BRIEN (Newbridge) 20th April 2020, Seamus R.I.P. beloved husband of Mary Jo and loving father of Anna, Seamus, Karen and the late Kathleen, dear brother of Briege, Mary, Mairead, Dermot and the late Roisin, Kevin and Sean. Funeral from his home 34 Derrygarve Park on Wednesday 22nd April at 11.40am for 12.00 noon interment in Church of St Trea Newbridge. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Seamus’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.