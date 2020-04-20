Derry death notices - Tuesday, April 21, 2020

GIBSON (née Linton) – 20th April 2020, peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home, Limavady, Margaret Olive, formerly of Coleraine. Dearly beloved mother of Joy (Hynds), mother-in-law of Trevor and precious grandmother of Matthew, Katy and Harry. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with current government restrictions. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Rush Hall Residents Comfort Fund c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, brothers, sister and family circle. “With Christ Which Is Far Better”

O’BRIEN (Newbridge) 20th April 2020, Seamus R.I.P. beloved husband of Mary Jo and loving father of Anna, Seamus, Karen and the late Kathleen, dear brother of Briege, Mary, Mairead, Dermot and the late Roisin, Kevin and Sean. Funeral from his home 34 Derrygarve Park on Wednesday 22nd April at 11.40am for 12.00 noon interment in Church of St Trea Newbridge. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Seamus’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

MURPHY (20th April 2020) Patricia, peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home. Late of 22 Mountain View Park, Dungiven. Beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Annette, Miriam, Adrian and Ferghal, and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly wake and funeral strictly private due to the Corona-virus pandemic. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations to Rush Hall Care Home, c/o Brian Hassan Funeral Services, 1 Whitehill Park, Limavady, BT49 0QF. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

DOHERTY, 18th April 2020, suddenly at his home, Ashgrove Manor, Killea, Brendan, beloved husband of Miranda, loving father of Aodhán and Eden, dear son of Michael and Rosemary, loving brother of Seán and Eamonn. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DONAGHY (Kilrea) 19th April 2020. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Tommy R.I.P. beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father of Brenda (McKinney), Eleanor (O’Connor), Anne (Mulholland), Thomas and Eamon. Dear brother of Ellen, Mary, Gabrielle, Patrick, Gerard, Anne Marie, Thea and the late Bridie and Sean. Tommy's funeral will leave his late residence, 35 Lisnagrot Road, on Tuesday at approx 10:30am travelling via the Town Centre to St.Mary's Church, Drumagarner allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. St.Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, Eamon's partner Suzanne, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. The family deeply regret that due to the ongoing Corona Virus situation the House and Funeral are Strictly Private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McGRAW, April 19th 2020. Passed away peacefully at The Cottage Care Home, Eddie, late of 56 Moneycarrie Road, Garvagh.

Much loved husband of the late Bella, loving father of Jean, Robert, Philip, Wilfred, Leonard, Dessie, Eleanor, Stewart and the late James, Arthur and Rebecca. Also a loving Grandfather and Great grandfather. House and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Focus NI and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.