Derry death notices - Monday, April 20, 2020

HEANEY, Anne Veronica Wilson M.B.E 19th April 2020. Peacefully in Foyle hospice, Surrounded by Her loving family, after a long illness Courageously Bourne. Beloved wife of the late Edward (Eddie). Devoted mother of Linda, Darryl, Julie, Tara, Andrew and Clare. Dear mother-in -law of Sally, Carey-Ann and Christopher. Precious Nana to Zoe, Amelie and Alice. Loving Sister of Thelma Sadly, due to the current circumstances the family home and funeral will be private. Family Flowers only, Donations if desired made payable to either St John Ambulance Belmont or the Foyle Hospice C/O Adair and Neely funeral directors, 92 duke Street, Londonderry, BT476DQ. A Service of Thanksgiving for Anne’s life Will be held at a later Date. To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die.

CONAGHAN, Thomas Anthony (Tony). R.I.P. 19th April 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of 5 Greenhaw Terrace, Derry Beloved son of the late James and Margaret, R.I.P. dear brother of Bridie (Oakes) and Jim a much loved uncle of Philip, Andrew, and Zandra, and a dear great-uncle. Funeral from O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors 10 Ballyclose Street Limavady on Tuesday 21st at 11.05am for 12noon mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Steelstown followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Ardmore. Sadly due to current circumstances Tony’s wake and funeral will be for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 028 77764732.

GARDINER, George Stanley April 18, 2020 Peacefully at his home 9, Wallace Heights, Magheramason (surrounded by his loving family after an illness courageously bourne in his 81st year) dearly beloved husband of Evelyn, much loved father of Keith, Libby, Vivian, Stanley, Wendy and Dorothy, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, loving brother of Elizabeth, Dorothy, Olive and Maisie. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to W.H & S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 50 (Sperrin Room) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Peace is yours, memories ours. One of life‘s true gentlemen.

O'DONNELL, James, 17th April 2020 beloved partner of Rachel, devoted father of Shea and Ruairi, loving son of Phil and Majella and dear brother of Philip, Shannon and Kevin Barry. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

CASKEY (née Donnelly) - April 19th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 20 Station Road, Desertmartin, Gladys Elizabeth, beloved Wife of the late Victor, dearly loved Mother of Sandra and the late Alan, a dear Mother-in-Law of Stephen and dearest Sister of Madge, Barbara, Maurice and the late Jim, William, Samuel, Joan and Glenda. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and Desertmartin Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Daughter, Son-in-Law and the Family Circle.

COLLINS (nee Riddles) Gladys, 7 Glenmore Gardens, Limavady. Surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Doreen, Samantha, Karen, Alison, Sharon, Amanda and the late Mark. Dearly loved grandmother, Great-grandmother and much loved sister. House and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Will always be remembered and loved dearly by her family.

SCULLION (née Donnelly) (15a Glenvale Road, Bellaghy) 18th April 2020 (peacefully at hospital) Ann RIP, beloved wife of Cahir, much loved mother of Enda and Mandy, loving sister of Margaret and Noel and dear grandmother of Ché and Caoimhe . In keeping with current COVID-19 Government and Diocesan guidelines Ann’s home and funeral will be strictly private. Ann's remains will leave her late residence on Tuesday 21st April at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Bellaghy (via webcam at https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/), burial immediately afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, brother, sister, grandchildren and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Detail enquiries to WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com

McLAUGHLIN – 19 April 2020, peacefully at the Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, Brendan Charles, formerly of Limavady, dearly beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lily), much loved father of Deborah, grandfather of Richard and Charles, great-grandfather of Faith and Laura and brother of the late William, Jean, Miriam and Gabriel. House and funeral private in accordance with government restrictions. Enquiries to Robinson Funeral Directors, Limavady, Tel: 028 7772 2095.

WARD (nee mc Fadden) 17th April 2020, Margaret, at her home 111 Carnhill, Derry. Beloved wife of Harry, Loving mother of Mairead, Grania and Leonora. Much loved Grandmother of Caoimhe, Déarbhla, Éireann and Orla. Great Grandmother of Carly and Céala. Mother in law of Chris, Seamus and Paddy. Family flowers only please. If wished donations in lieu of flowers for Foyle Hospice and macmillan to Seán Carr Funeral Director. Sadly Due to current Coronavirus Pandemic, wake and Funeral strictly private for immediate family only. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her family circle Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul Our lady of knock pray for her.

PARKHILL, John Harper (Jack) April 18, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 81st year, formerly of 77, Primity Crescent, Newbuildings and late of Donemana) much loved partner of Marie and dear husband of the late Margaret, devoted dad, adored father-in-law, cherished grandfather and great grandfather. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Dementia UK c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. One of life‘s true gentlemen.

McDEVITT, William Brian, 17th April 2020, beloved husband of Kathleen, 22 Farren Park, loving father of James, Fr. John, Fionnuala, Agnes, Marian, Brian and Declan, a much loved father-in-law and devoted grandfather. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

WILSON, James Dowds (Jim) 17th April 2020. Peacefully in Foyle Hospice, Late of Richburn Gardens. Beloved Husband of the late Eileen. Devoted father of Paul and Robert. Dear father in-law of Gillian and Marie. Loving Grandfather of Kelly, Thomas, Lauren, Sophie and Martin. Sadly due to the current circumstances the family home and funeral will be strictly Private. Family Flowers only, donations if desired made payable to the Foyle Hospice c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

O’HAGAN (Moneyneena) 17th April 2020. Sean Patrick R.I.P. beloved husband of Cathy and loving father of Julie and Danny, grandfather of Ellen, Ollie and Finn, dear brother of Shirley, Geraldine and Dermot. Funeral from his home 27 Gortinari on Sunday 19th April at 11.30am for 12.00 noon Mass in the Holy Rosary Draperstown. Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Eugene Moneyneena. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, son, son in law Peter, Danny’s partner Michaela, grandchildren, brother, sisters and extended family circle. Due to current health and safety restrictions it is with deep regret that the wake and funeral are strictly private.

GIBSON – 18 April 2020. Peacefully at home, James (Jim), 25 Rallagh Road, Dungiven. Husband of the late Eleanor, father of Colin, Janet, Kenneth and Mark, a father-in-law, grandfather and brother of Lorna and the late David. House and funeral private in accordance with current government restrictions. Donations in memory and cheques made payable to Dungiven Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. “I lift mine eyes to the hills from whence my strength comes from.”

ARMSTRONG, Kathleen R.I.P. nee Kearney (Buncrana) 17th April 2020 Peacefully at her home: The Rookery, 16 Racecourse Road, Derry. Beloved wife of Jim, Loving mother of Jacqueline, Jim, Marie, Pauline, Michael, and the late Margaret, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Maura, and Bridie. Kathleen’s funeral will take place on Sunday at 10am in St Patrick’s Church Pennyburn. Sadly due to current circumstances wake and funeral will take place in private. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children 274 Grosvenor Rd, Belfast BT12 6BA Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.