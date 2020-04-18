Derry death notices - Sunday, April 19, 2020

WARD (nee mc Fadden) 17th April 2020, Margaret, at her home 111 Carnhill, Derry. Beloved wife of Harry, Loving mother of Mairead, Grania and Leonora. Much loved Grandmother of Caoimhe, Déarbhla, Éireann and Orla. Great Grandmother of Carly and Céala. Mother in law of Chris, Seamus and Paddy. Family flowers only please. If wished donations in lieu of flowers for Foyle Hospice and macmillan to Seán Carr Funeral Director. Sadly Due to current Coronavirus Pandemic, wake and Funeral strictly private for immediate family only. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her family circle Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul Our lady of knock pray for her.

PARKHILL, John Harper (Jack) April 18, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 81st year, formerly of 77, Primity Crescent, Newbuildings and late of Donemana) much loved partner of Marie and dear husband of the late Margaret, devoted dad, adored father-in-law, cherished grandfather and great grandfather. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Dementia UK c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. One of life‘s true gentlemen.

McDEVITT, William Brian, 17th April 2020, beloved husband of Kathleen, 22 Farren Park, loving father of James, Fr. John, Fionnuala, Agnes, Marian, Brian and Declan, a much loved father-in-law and devoted grandfather. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

WILSON, James Dowds (Jim) 17th April 2020. Peacefully in Foyle Hospice, Late of Richburn Gardens. Beloved Husband of the late Eileen. Devoted father of Paul and Robert. Dear father in-law of Gillian and Marie. Loving Grandfather of Kelly, Thomas, Lauren, Sophie and Martin. Sadly due to the current circumstances the family home and funeral will be strictly Private. Family Flowers only, donations if desired made payable to the Foyle Hospice c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

O’HAGAN (Moneyneena) 17th April 2020. Sean Patrick R.I.P. beloved husband of Cathy and loving father of Julie and Danny, grandfather of Ellen, Ollie and Finn, dear brother of Shirley, Geraldine and Dermot. Funeral from his home 27 Gortinari on Sunday 19th April at 11.30am for 12.00 noon Mass in the Holy Rosary Draperstown. Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Eugene Moneyneena. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, son, son in law Peter, Danny’s partner Michaela, grandchildren, brother, sisters and extended family circle. Due to current health and safety restrictions it is with deep regret that the wake and funeral are strictly private.

GIBSON – 18 April 2020. Peacefully at home, James (Jim), 25 Rallagh Road, Dungiven. Husband of the late Eleanor, father of Colin, Janet, Kenneth and Mark, a father-in-law, grandfather and brother of Lorna and the late David. House and funeral private in accordance with current government restrictions. Donations in memory and cheques made payable to Dungiven Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. “I lift mine eyes to the hills from whence my strength comes from.”

ARMSTRONG, Kathleen R.I.P. nee Kearney (Buncrana) 17th April 2020 Peacefully at her home: The Rookery, 16 Racecourse Road, Derry. Beloved wife of Jim, Loving mother of Jacqueline, Jim, Marie, Pauline, Michael, and the late Margaret, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Maura, and Bridie. Kathleen’s funeral will take place on Sunday at 10am in St Patrick’s Church Pennyburn. Sadly due to current circumstances wake and funeral will take place in private. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children 274 Grosvenor Rd, Belfast BT12 6BA Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

DOHERTY (nee Tatchley), Mary, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary Doherty née Tatchley peacefully at Culmore Manor Care Home on the 16th of April 2020. Late of 28 Shandon Park. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late William. Devoted sister of the late Jenny, Frank and Gerry Tatchley. Deeply regretted and missed by her niece, Mary and nephews, John, Peter, Tony and Jeremiah in England and close family friends, Rosaleen, Gerard and the Brady family. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her. Enquiries to Mr Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823

PALMER - April 16th 2020 (peacefully) at Musgrave Park Hospital, Belfast, Henry Armour, much loved Husband of Doris, Stranagard, Desertmartin. Loving Father of Hazel, John, Armour and Philip, Father-in-Law of Alan and Linda and Grandfather of Richard, Alexander and Timothy. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Desertmartin Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Wife, Family and the entire Family Circle. "At home with the Lord"