Derry death notices - Saturday, April 18, 2020

DEENEY (nee Cooper), Deborah, 17th April 2020, passed away peacefully at home, 21 Danesfort Crescent, in her 87th year, beloved wife of the late David (Davy), loving mother of Willie, Donny, Janet, Pat, David, Margaret, Cathy, Martin and Bernadette, a much loved mother-in-law, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, daughter of the late Johnny and Jinnie and loving sister of Maureen, Connie, John and the late Tommy and Patsy. Deborah lived with her daughter Bernadette and will be sorely missed by her son-in-law Mark and grandchildren, Enya and Adam. Deborah will also be sadly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Our dearest loving mother, granny and great-granny, you will always be our Golden Rose and Queen of hearts, now and forever. Padre Pio and Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DUFFY, (Nee Kerlin) Jane, Moneyneany, Draperstown, 17th April, 2020, died peacefully at home 17th April, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Felix and much loved Mother of Kathleen, Gerard, Mary, Teresa, Bernie, Martina and Philip, a loving Granny and Great Granny - RIP. DUE TO CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES THE HOUSE AND FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE STRICTLY PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY. St. Martin pray for her. Deeply regretted by her loving family and family circle.

ARMSTRONG, Kathleen R.I.P. nee Kearney (Buncrana) 17th April 2020 Peacefully at her home: The Rookery, 16 Racecourse Road, Derry. Beloved wife of Jim, Loving mother of Jacqueline, Jim, Marie, Pauline, Michael, and the late Margaret, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Maura, and Bridie. Kathleen’s funeral will take place on Sunday at 10am in St Patrick’s Church Pennyburn. Sadly due to current circumstances wake and funeral will take place in private. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children 274 Grosvenor Rd, Belfast BT12 6BA Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

O’CONNOR, nee McMullan (Castledawson) 16th April 2020 Winifred (Freddie) R.I.P. beloved wife of Peter and loving mother of Maura (Bradley), Seamus and Maeve (Stewart), dear sister of Kathleen Boardman & the late Mary, Jamie, Hugh, Nuala McAvoy, Rose McLarnon and Dominic. Funeral from her home 122 Hillhead Road Castledawson on Saturday 18th April at 11.30am for 12.00 noon interment in Church of St Trea Newbridge. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters, son, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Freddie’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

DOHERTY (nee Tatchley), Mary, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary Doherty née Tatchley peacefully at Culmore Manor Care Home on the 16th of April 2020. Late of 28 Shandon Park. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late William. Devoted sister of the late Jenny, Frank and Gerry Tatchley. Deeply regretted and missed by her niece, Mary and nephews, John, Peter, Tony and Jeremiah in England and close family friends, Rosaleen, Gerard and the Brady family. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her. Enquiries to Mr Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823

PALMER - April 16th 2020 (peacefully) at Musgrave Park Hospital, Belfast, Henry Armour, much loved Husband of Doris, Stranagard, Desertmartin. Loving Father of Hazel, John, Armour and Philip, Father-in-Law of Alan and Linda and Grandfather of Richard, Alexander and Timothy. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Desertmartin Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Wife, Family and the entire Family Circle. "At home with the Lord"

McCUSKER, nee Toal (Ballyronan/ Thyholland) 16th April 2020. Mary R.I.P., beloved wife of Raymond and loving mother of Mark, Mairead and the late Lee, grandmother of Patrick, Hannah and Dylan,dear sister of Ann, Cathy, Sean, Malachy and the late Trudy. Funeral from her home 3 Lindsayville on Saturday 18th at 9.30am for 10.00am interment in Church of St Patrick, Loup. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul, deeply regretted by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Christine, son-in-law Darren, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mary’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

McCUSKER, nee Toal (Ballyronan/ Thyholland) 16th April 2020. Mary R.I.P., beloved wife of Raymond and loving mother of Mark, Mairead and the late Lee, grandmother of Patrick, Hannah and Dylan,dear sister of Ann, Cathy, Sean, Malachy and the late Trudy. Funeral from her home 3 Lindsayville on Saturday 18th at 9.30am for 10.00am interment in Church of St Patrick, Loup. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul, deeply regretted by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Christine, son-in-law Darren, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mary’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

COCHRANE (nee Gill) – 15th April 2020, peacefully at home, 27 Broomhill Park, Coleraine, Shelagh Illingworth, dearly loved wife of James, loving mother of Peter, Sara and Rebecca, much loved nana of Lucy, Henry, Ava, Emelia, Félix and Ralph; dear daughter of Molly and the late John and sister of Peter and Heather. Due to government guidelines the house and funeral are private. Funeral from Shelagh’s home on Saturday at 12.00 noon allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distance. A service of thanksgiving will be arranged at a later date. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Matthew 19 v 14.