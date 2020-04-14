Derry death notices - Wednesday, April 15, 2020

QUINN, Father Anthony Francis, 13th April 2020 in the loving family care of Owen Mór Care Home, late of 14 Hinton Park and St Mary’s Terrace, Waterside, formerly Holy Family Church, Farmham, Surrey, Our Lady of the Assumption, Aghadowey and Good Shepherd Convent, Waterside, beloved son of the late John and Mary Quinn, loving brother of Pamela (Quigley), Angela and the late Maureen (Sinclair), Sean, Phyllis, Eileen and Terence and dear brother-in-law of Michael and Kathleen and a much loved uncle. Funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Queen of the Most Rosary, pray for him. St John Henry Newman intercede for him.

GALLAGHER, Marie, 14th April 2020 peacefully at home, (late of 27 Altcar Park) beloved mother of Brian, Fianait and Richael, much loved sister of the late Jim, Angela, Bernadette, Fiona and Ursula and precious Granny to Emily, Aaron, Kayla, Daryl and Clodagh. Funeral for family members only due to the Corona Virus pandemic. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie at https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/donate or C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Rest in gentle power, Marie. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

DUREY, Robert (Bobby), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Robert (Bobby) Durey at Owen Mor Care Home on the 13th of April 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Martha. Devoted father of Ann, Deirdre, John, Eamon and Elaine. Dearest father-in-law of John, Paul, Geraldine and Kathleen. Loving brother of Celine, Ethna, Mickey and the late Eddie and Agnes. A much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with government guidelines a private funeral requiem mass took place yesterday 14th April 2020 at 3:15pm in St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

SMYTH, Gary Leslie, April 14, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in his 56th year, formerly of 2, McGarvey Court, Brigade) much loved son of Robert (Robbie) and Yvonne, devoted dad of Gary-Lee and Brandon, adored grandfather of Addilyn and Payton, dearest brother of Gail, treasured brother-in-law of John, cherished uncle of Graham, Amy and Sarah. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Gortnessy Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MULLAN, (née Black) 13th April 2020. Peacefully Seonaidh R.I.P. beloved wife of Stephen, loving mother of Oisín and Úna; beloved daughter of Pearlie and the late Thomas and cherished sister of Anne (Canning), Jim, Kevin, Monica (Lafferty), Cecilia (Simpson), Donna, Frances, Paula (O’Connell), Kathy (Knight), Noeleen (Deighan) and the late Patrick and John Paul; and dear daughter-in-law of Brian and Margaret. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballerin. (Mass will be broadcast live on the Parish of Errigal facebook page). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The family deeply regret that due to the government and diocesan guidelines the House and Funeral are Strictly Private. Seonaidh's funeral will leave her late residence, 8 Tobertee Park , on Thursday at approx 10:15am allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, mother, sisters, brothers and entire large family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Friends of the Cancer Centre c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL. Enquiries to McKiernan & Sons, 028 2954 0698.

BARRON, nee HARKIN, 14th April, 2020 peacefully at home 15 Heathfield Road, Claudy, Co Derry, (after a long illness), in the loving care of her family, CLAIRE, loving wife of PAUL, dear mother of CHARMAINE (Murphy), mother-in-law of Declan, much loved sister of ANN (Friend), PATRICK, MAJELLA (Johnson), BRIAN, DONNA (Bradley), KEVIN and LESLEY ANN (Gillespie) RIP.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son-in-law, brothers, sisters and wide family circle. Due to current pandemic restrictions House and Funeral are strictly private. On line Requiem Mass at 11am Wednesday 15th April, from St Patrick's Church Claudy on mcnmedia.tv northernireland Donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie, c/o Carmel O'Neill. Funeral Director, 644 Barnailt Road, Claudy, Co Derry BT47 4EA.