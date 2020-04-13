Derry death notices - Tuesday, April 14, 2020

MORRIN (née Moore) 12th April, 2020, peacefully at her home, 27 Glen Road, Rosemary, beloved wife of Liam, loving mother of Liam, Marc, Simon, Kieran and Louise, darling grandmother of Leah, Lily, Sara and Emily, a dear sister to Margaret, Bernadette and Ambrose and a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews and a dear sister-in-law. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes interceded for her.

MCKEEVER (nee Carlin), Kathleen, 13th April 2020 peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge (late of Marlborough Street) Kitty, beloved wife of Brian, devoted mother of Mary, Ailish, Deirdre, Brian, Tony, Colum, Eamonn, Patrick and Niall, dear sister of Ethna and the late Patrick, Eileen, Tony, Philomena, Henry, Hugh, Mary and Theresa and a much loved Granny and Great-granny. Sorely missed by the extended family circle, her neighbours and friends. Sadly, funeral strictly private in line with current coronavirus restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul Society (Derry Branch), C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PU. St. Therese of the Little Flower Pray for her. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

WALKER, Sarah Jane (Sadie) Nee Middleton; 13th April 2020 in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Owen Mor Care home and 101 Bann Drive. Dearly Loved wife of Andrew and much loved sister of Betty, Ruby and the late Mary. Deeply regretted by both our loving families and her dear friends. Sadly the house and funeral will be strictly Private in accordance with government guidelines. Family Flowers only. Donations in Lieu of flowers Made Payable to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church building Fund C/O Adair and Neely funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT476DQ. Thanks Giving Service for her life will be held at a later date.

Much Loved and will be very sadly missed The way of the cross leads home.

BOYLE. John, 12th April 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 5 Trench Road, beloved son of the late Ellen and William (formerly of Alfred Street), loving brother of Mary, Paddy and the late Sadie, Katie, Anna and Margaret and a much loved uncle. Sadly, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, wake and funeral strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

GREEN, Patrick, 13th April 2020 peacefully at home, beloved son of the late Catherine and Tommy, 14 Westland Street, loving brother of Vonnie, Kathleen, Gerard, Margaret, Philip and the late Jackie, Robert, Helen, Billy and Ann and much loved by all his nieces and nephews and the late Sean. Sadly, due to the coronavirus pandemic, wake and funeral strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

MENARY – April 13, 2020 (peacefully) at Moneymore Nursing Home, Robert Henry (Bobby), much loved husband of Heather, 3 Meadowell Fold, Magherafelt, formerly of Dunmore Crescent, Cooktown. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke and Dementia NI, payable by post or online payment to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. “Peace, perfect peace”.

GIBSON, Betty. 12th April 2020. Peacefully at The Cottage Care Home, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of Stanley (and the late Bertie Gilchrist, Castlederg) Loving Mother of Bert, Cilla, Tina & the late (Samuel). Mother-In-Law of Andrew, Stephen and the late (Iris), devoted and much loved Grand Mother and Great Grand Mother. Funeral strictly private due to the Current Government Restrictions Family flowers only please. Donations if desired For Cottage Care Home, Comfort Fund.

C/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. BT52 2BP Will be greatly missed by her loving Husband, Family and Friends.

TAGGART – 12th April 2020, peacefully, Margaret Frances (Pearlie), late of Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Christopher, Caroline and Wilson, mother-in-law of Donna and Enny and dear grandmother of Shaun, Ailee and Amy. Funeral private due to current restrictions. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Ballywillan Presbyterian Church C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

ARMSTRONG, Ronald, 12th April 2020, Peacefully at Deanfield Nursing Home. Late of Sheskin Gardens. Dearly beloved husband of the late Voilet and a loving Father of Leonard and Valerie. A much loved Father-in-law of Julie. A devoted Grandfather of Jennifer, Jonathan, Abigail, Claire and Gemma and Great-grandfather of Sophia, Amelia, Charlie, Reuben, Jansen and Isa-Mae. Sadly due to the current circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Family only. Family Flowers only please Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Dementia N I C/O Adair and Neely, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6 DQ. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MCGINLEY, Laurence, 12th April 2020 peacefully at his home, 12 Moyola Walk, Shantallow, beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Teresa, Martin, Paul, Margaret, Debbie, Seamus, Frank and the late Yvonne and Larry and a much loved grandfather. Sadly wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

HEGARTY, Noel, 12th April 2020, Peacefully at Owen Mor Care Centre. Formerly of Belmont Park. Loving Father of Shauna, Martin, Paul, Declan and the late Diarmuid and remembered by their Mother Maureen. Dear Grandfather of Aoife, Eimear, Eoghan, Conaill, Niamh, Grace and Emily. Dear Father-in-Law of Kisell, Carol, Cheryl and Cliff. Funeral from his son Paul's home, 5 Woodlee, Culmore on Tuesday 14th April at 10:15am. The funeral cortege will pass his former home in Belmont Park before proceeding for Private burial in the City Cemetery, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

PATTERSON (nee Richmond), Mary Kathleen, 12th April 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 12 Brooklyn Park, Eglinton, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Heather, Samuel and Alan, mother-in-law of Dennis, Maureen, Dawn and the late June, much loved grandmother of Kyle, Craig, Shannon and great-grandmother of Lucas, Aria, Elijah and Luna. Sadly, given government guidelines, wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Gone home.

WOLFE, John (Jackie) April 12, 2020 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by his loving family in his 90th year, formerly of 18, High Road, Sion Mills, Strabane) much loved husband of the late Eileen, devoted father of Terry, Gary, David, Jacqueline, Carl and Peter, loving father-in-law of Finwell, Helen, Sandra, Raymond, Andrena and Wendy, adored grandfather and great-grandfather, dearest brother of the late Tommy. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Gone to be with the Lord which is far better.

HOLDEN (nee Glenn), Mary, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary Holden née Glenn at Owen Mor Care Home on the 12th of April 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Samuel (Sammy). Devoted mother of Samuel, Shirleen, Patrick, Jacqueline, David, Veronica, Sandra, Raymond, Garry and the late Anthony. A much loved mother-in-law of John, Michael, Sheila, Louise, Maria, Brenda and Martina. Loving sister and grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearest friend of Joan. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic a private burial will take place tomorrow 13th April 2020 in the City Cemetery for immediate family only. The funeral cortege will pass the late family home, 22 Meenan Drive at approximately 1:15pm for those who wish to pay their respects. A memorial mass will be held in Mary's memory at a later date. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her. Enquiries to Mr Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823.

HEALY, (nee Devenney), Bridget (Delia), 12th April 2020 peacefully at Longfield Care Home, beloved wife of the late Denis, 58 Donal Casey Court, loving mother of Ann, Elizabeth, Maria, Olive, Angela, Paula, Michael, Paul, Bridgeen, Christine and the late Seamus, Raymond and Denis and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Longfield Care Home (Patient’s Comfort Fund), C/o The Manager, Longfield Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PY. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Our dearest loving mum, nanny and great-nanny, you will always be our queen of hearts, now and forever.

GRUNDLE (nee Black) – 12th April 2020, after a short illness, Milda Ann, 12, Dunderg Park, Macosquin, Coleraine, dearly loved wife of Derek, devoted and perfect mum to Richard, Dale and Glen, dear mother-in-law of Shirley and Miho, loving grandmother to Richard, Cameron, Megan and Scott and great-grandmother of Wesley, Caitlin and Macie. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired for The M.S. Society c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle. “Caledonia, you’re calling me and now I’m going home”