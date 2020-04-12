Derry death notices - Monday, April 13, 2020

ARMSTRONG, Ronald, 12th April 2020, Peacefully at Deanfield Nursing Home. Late of Sheskin Gardens. Dearly beloved husband of the late Voilet and a loving Father of Leonard and Valerie. A much loved Father-in-law of Julie. A devoted Grandfather of Jennifer, Jonathan, Abigail, Claire and Gemma and Great-grandfather of Sophia, Amelia, Charlie, Reuben, Jansen and Isa-Mae. Sadly due to the current circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Family only. Family Flowers only please Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Dementia N I C/O Adair and Neely, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6 DQ. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MCGINLEY, Laurence, 12th April 2020 peacefully at his home, 12 Moyola Walk, Shantallow, beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Teresa, Martin, Paul, Margaret, Debbie, Seamus, Frank and the late Yvonne and Larry and a much loved grandfather. Sadly wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

HEGARTY, Noel, 12th April 2020, Peacefully at Owen Mor Care Centre. Formerly of Belmont Park. Loving Father of Shauna, Martin, Paul, Declan and the late Diarmuid and remembered by their Mother Maureen. Dear Grandfather of Aoife, Eimear, Eoghan, Conaill, Niamh, Grace and Emily. Dear Father-in-Law of Kisell, Carol, Cheryl and Cliff. Funeral from his son Paul's home, 5 Woodlee, Culmore on Tuesday 14th April at 10:15am. The funeral cortege will pass his former home in Belmont Park before proceeding for Private burial in the City Cemetery, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

PATTERSON (nee Richmond), Mary Kathleen, 12th April 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 12 Brooklyn Park, Eglinton, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Heather, Samuel and Alan, mother-in-law of Dennis, Maureen, Dawn and the late June, much loved grandmother of Kyle, Craig, Shannon and great-grandmother of Lucas, Aria, Elijah and Luna. Sadly, given government guidelines, wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Gone home.

McNAUGHTON, Hugh, 11th April 2020, Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Formerly of Cumbernauld, Scotland. Beloved Partner of Margaret. Hugh will be laid to rest privately in Ballyoan Cemetery. Peace Perfect Peace The Day Thou Gavest Lord has ended.

WOLFE, John (Jackie) April 12, 2020 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by his loving family in his 90th year, formerly of 18, High Road, Sion Mills, Strabane) much loved husband of the late Eileen, devoted father of Terry, Gary, David, Jacqueline, Carl and Peter, loving father-in-law of Finwell, Helen, Sandra, Raymond, Andrena and Wendy, adored grandfather and great-grandfather, dearest brother of the late Tommy. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Gone to be with the Lord which is far better.

HOLDEN (nee Glenn), Mary, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary Holden née Glenn at Owen Mor Care Home on the 12th of April 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Samuel (Sammy). Devoted mother of Samuel, Shirleen, Patrick, Jacqueline, David, Veronica, Sandra, Raymond, Garry and the late Anthony. A much loved mother-in-law of John, Michael, Sheila, Louise, Maria, Brenda and Martina. Loving sister and grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearest friend of Joan. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic a private burial will take place tomorrow 13th April 2020 in the City Cemetery for immediate family only. The funeral cortege will pass the late family home, 22 Meenan Drive at approximately 1:15pm for those who wish to pay their respects. A memorial mass will be held in Mary's memory at a later date. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her. Enquiries to Mr Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823.

MOLLOY, William George (Billy), 11th April 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Richill Park, Londonderry. Dearly beloved Husband of Jean, and devoted Father of Lynne, Ian, and Karen. A dear Father in Law and Loving Grandfather of Charlea, Jack, Hannah, Paige, Katie, Ty, Mason, George, and Zoe. Sadly due to the current circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Family only. Family flowers only please Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to First Derry Presbyterian Church, C/O Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke St, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his entire Family Circle and Friends. The Lord is my Shepherd.

HEALY, (nee Devenney), Bridget (Delia), 12th April 2020 peacefully at Longfield Care Home, beloved wife of the late Denis, 58 Donal Casey Court, loving mother of Ann, Elizabeth, Maria, Olive, Angela, Paula, Michael, Paul, Bridgeen, Christine and the late Seamus, Raymond and Denis and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Longfield Care Home (Patient’s Comfort Fund), C/o The Manager, Longfield Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PY. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Our dearest loving mum, nanny and great-nanny, you will always be our queen of hearts, now and forever.

SHAW, Rev Desmond, Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, resident of 24 Seaview Drive, Portstewart, BT55 7JX. Dearly-loved husband of the late Mildred (Milly), loving father of Michael, Rosalind, Peter and Caroline and a much-loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ministries in Wellington St.; Waterside; Dundalk, Castlebellingham & Carlingford; Seskinore and Edenderry Presbyterian Churches and for 8 years in The Community Relations Commission. Private family cremation due to current government guidelines. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends.

GRUNDLE (nee Black) – 12th April 2020, after a short illness, Milda Ann, 12, Dunderg Park, Macosquin, Coleraine, dearly loved wife of Derek, devoted and perfect mum to Richard, Dale and Glen, dear mother-in-law of Shirley and Miho, loving grandmother to Richard, Cameron, Megan and Scott and great-grandmother of Wesley, Caitlin and Macie. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired for The M.S. Society c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle. “Caledonia, you’re calling me and now I’m going home”

HARRIGAN, Patrick (Paddy), 11th April 2020 peacefully at Owen Mór Care Home, beloved son of the late Elizabeth and John (late of Central Drive, Creggan) dear brother of Iris, Angela, Eilish, Michael and the late Anna, Eamon, Roy, Patricia, Shaun and Seamus and a much loved uncle. Sadly funeral strictly private due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Those who think of him today, a little prayer to Jesus pray.

BARNES (nee Coyle) Mary, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary Barnes née Coyle peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 11th of April 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 41 Fincairn Road, Drumahoe, Derry. Beloved wife of the late Philip R.I.P and loving mother of Breedge, Donna, Pat, Liam, Michael and Tony. Dear sister of Robert, Nellie and the late Paddy, Eddie and Kathleen R.I.P. A devoted grandmother & great grandmother. Much loved mother in law to Anne Marie Janice, Jackie, Gillian and the late Eddie Mc Carron R.I.P. Wake and Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only and donations if desired to WHSCT Ward 2 Altnagelvin Hospital c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren , brother & sister , sister in law , nieces and nephews and the entire family circle . Sacred Heart of Jesus I Place All My Trust In You. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

STEWART (nee McGahon), Kathleen, 11th April 2020 peacefully at home, 33 Hawthorn Grove, beloved wife of the late Don, loving mother of Joseph, Breeda, Paul, Alison, Kathryn, Carmel, Donna, Don, Noel and Christine and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavius pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to DEEDS (Dementia Engaged and Empowered in Derry and Strabane) C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MURPHY (Sharkey, née McNulty), 10th April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARY (late of Carnhill), beloved wife of Peter, loving mother to Margaruite, Tony, Eddie, Valerie, Patricia, Steven and Emma and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

JACKSON, James (Jimmy), 10th April 2020 at Altnagelvin, beloved son of the late Madge and Joe Jackson, Charlotte Street, loving father of Jim, Damian, Nicola and Sharona, loving brother of Gloria, Joe (twin), John and the late Jean, Betty, Kathleen, Barney, Peter and Billy and a loved grandfather. Sadly wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

QUINN, Philomena Josephine (Phyllis), 11th April 2020, Hinton Park, Waterside, (Proprietor of Tots To Teens) in the loving family care of Owen Mór Care Home, beloved daughter of the late John and Mary Quinn (formerly of St Mary’s Terrace, Chapel Road), loving sister of Fr. Anthony (Tony), Pamela (Quigley), Angela and the late Maureen (Sinclair), Sean, Eileen and Terence. Funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Queen of the Most Rosary, pray for her. St Vincent de Paul, pray for her.

VAULS, 11th April 2020 (peacefully) at Ratheane Private Nursing Home, Coleraine, Patricia Anne (Pat), 28, Blackthorn Court, Coleraine, dearly loved wife of Tommy, loving mother of Thomas and his partner Cathy, dear granny of Graham, Noah and Saul. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Donations if desired for Breathe Easy Causeway c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

MOORE, (née Downing) - April 10th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Annie, 94 Main Street, Tobermore, much loved Mother of Mae, a dear Mother-in-Law of Gilbert, devoted Nana of Beverley and Edward, Gavin and Nicola and Stephanie and Michael, loving Great Grandmother of Julie, Stacey, Kirsty, Vicki, Stephen, Ryan, Charlotte, Natasha, Jordan, Darcey, Zack, Ben and Josh and a dear Sister of Ellen. Due to current restrictions, house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Will be sadly missed by her loving Daughter, Family and Family Circle. "Peace Perfect Peace".

EDMUNDSON – 11th April 2020, peacefully at Clairville Residential Home, Rasharkin, Isabella (Isa), dearly loved twin sister of the late Rachel (Rita), formerly of 7 James Street, Coleraine. Private funeral due to current government regulations. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Clairville Residential Home C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.