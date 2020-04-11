Derry death notices - Sunday, April 12, 2020

HARRIGAN, Patrick (Paddy), 11th April 2020 peacefully at Owen Mór Care Home, beloved son of the late Elizabeth and John (late of Central Drive, Creggan) dear brother of Iris, Angela, Eilish, Michael and the late Anna, Eamon, Roy, Patricia, Shaun and Seamus and a much loved uncle. Sadly funeral strictly private due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Those who think of him today, a little prayer to Jesus pray.

BARNES (nee Coyle) Mary, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary Barnes née Coyle peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 11th of April 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 41 Fincairn Road, Drumahoe, Derry. Beloved wife of the late Philip R.I.P and loving mother of Breedge, Donna, Pat, Liam, Michael and Tony. Dear sister of Robert, Nellie and the late Paddy, Eddie and Kathleen R.I.P. A devoted grandmother & great grandmother. Much loved mother in law to Anne Marie Janice, Jackie, Gillian and the late Eddie Mc Carron R.I.P. Wake and Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only and donations if desired to WHSCT Ward 2 Altnagelvin Hospital c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren , brother & sister , sister in law , nieces and nephews and the entire family circle . Sacred Heart of Jesus I Place All My Trust In You. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

STEWART (nee McGahon), Kathleen, 11th April 2020 peacefully at home, 33 Hawthorn Grove, beloved wife of the late Don, loving mother of Joseph, Breeda, Paul, Alison, Kathryn, Carmel, Donna, Don, Noel and Christine and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavius pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to DEEDS (Dementia Engaged and Empowered in Derry and Strabane) C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MURPHY (Sharkey, née McNulty), 10th April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARY (late of Carnhill), beloved wife of Peter, loving mother to Margaruite, Tony, Eddie, Valerie, Patricia, Steven and Emma and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

JACKSON, James (Jimmy), 10th April 2020 at Altnagelvin, beloved son of the late Madge and Joe Jackson, Charlotte Street, loving father of Jim, Damian, Nicola and Sharona, loving brother of Gloria, Joe (twin), John and the late Jean, Betty, Kathleen, Barney, Peter and Billy and a loved grandfather. Sadly wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

QUINN, Philomena Josephine (Phyllis), 11th April 2020, Hinton Park, Waterside, (Proprietor of Tots To Teens) in the loving family care of Owen Mór Care Home, beloved daughter of the late John and Mary Quinn (formerly of St Mary’s Terrace, Chapel Road), loving sister of Fr. Anthony (Tony), Pamela (Quigley), Angela and the late Maureen (Sinclair), Sean, Eileen and Terence. Funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Queen of the Most Rosary, pray for her. St Vincent de Paul, pray for her.

VAULS, 11th April 2020 (peacefully) at Ratheane Private Nursing Home, Coleraine, Patricia Anne (Pat), 28, Blackthorn Court, Coleraine, dearly loved wife of Tommy, loving mother of Thomas and his partner Cathy, dear granny of Graham, Noah and Saul. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Donations if desired for Breathe Easy Causeway c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

MOORE, (née Downing) - April 10th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Annie, 94 Main Street, Tobermore, much loved Mother of Mae, a dear Mother-in-Law of Gilbert, devoted Nana of Beverley and Edward, Gavin and Nicola and Stephanie and Michael, loving Great Grandmother of Julie, Stacey, Kirsty, Vicki, Stephen, Ryan, Charlotte, Natasha, Jordan, Darcey, Zack, Ben and Josh and a dear Sister of Ellen. Due to current restrictions, house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Will be sadly missed by her loving Daughter, Family and Family Circle. "Peace Perfect Peace".

EDMUNDSON – 11th April 2020, peacefully at Clairville Residential Home, Rasharkin, Isabella (Isa), dearly loved twin sister of the late Rachel (Rita), formerly of 7 James Street, Coleraine. Private funeral due to current government regulations. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Clairville Residential Home C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

DALZELL, Paul Anthony (Tony), 9th April 2020 (formerly of Iniscarn Crescent) beloved husband of Kathleen, 126 Strand Road, loving father of Brenda (O’Doherty), Erin, Liam and Tony, much loved son of Eileen and the late Noel Dalzell, dear brother of Helen, Noel, Tony, Paul, Donna, Dermot, David, Rodney, Liz, Martin, Damien and the late Majella and a devoted grandfather. Sadly wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral service can be viewed lived via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

FEENEY, Conor, 8th April 2020 6 Nicholas Park, Greysteel beloved son of Jim and the late Margaret, loving brother of Adele, Michael, Frank, Kieran, Sean and the late Margaret, Gerald and Gemma. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.