Derry death notices - Saturday, April 11, 2020

DALZELL, Paul Anthony (Tony), 9th April 2020 (formerly of Iniscarn Crescent) beloved husband of Kathleen, 126 Strand Road, loving father of Brenda (O’Doherty), Erin, Liam and Tony, much loved son of Eileen and the late Noel Dalzell, dear brother of Helen, Noel, Tony, Paul, Donna, Dermot, David, Rodney, Liz, Martin, Damien and the late Majella and a devoted grandfather. Sadly wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral service can be viewed lived via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

FEENEY, Conor, 8th April 2020 6 Nicholas Park, Greysteel beloved son of Jim and the late Margaret, loving brother of Adele, Michael, Frank, Kieran, Sean and the late Margaret, Gerald and Gemma. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KITSON, Paul - Died April 2, 2020, in Bristol, formerly of Coleraine. Much loved and loving husband of Mary (nee McCartney), devoted father of Catriona and Alexandra, and dear brother of Christine, Raymond and Jonathan. Lovingly remembered by the whole family circle. Donations in his memory, if desired, to Cancer Research UK.

McCAHON – 10TH April 2020, peacefully at home, 16 Greenmount Park, Coleraine, Russell, dearly loved husband of Judith, loving father of Peter and Claire and much loved grandfather of Caithlin, Josh and Callum. Private funeral. Donations, if wished for North West Cancer Centre (cheques payable to WH & SCT) c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine. BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family.

O’NEILL – 9th April 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, Patrick Francis (Patsy), RIP., 30, Lever Park, Portstewart, dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Brian, Michael, David, Paula and Nicky, devoted grandfather and beloved brother. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of desired for Clic Sargent c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his family and entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O’CONNOR – 9th April 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Kathleen Elizabeth (Beth), 34 Laburnum Place, Coleraine.

Dearly loved wife of Kevin, dear sister of Sadie and family and a much loved aunt of Eamon and Angelique. Private funeral due to government guidelines. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to N H & SCT (Causeway Hospital) c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family. “On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy”

SWEENEY, (Liverpool/Glasgow/Uganda) 9th April 2020. Fr. John R.I.P., Mill Hill Missionary, beloved son of the late Martin and Catherine (Katie) nee McKenna (Glenshane), brother of the late Roma and Fr. Martin. Funeral will take place at a later date in Freshfields, Liverpool. Deeply regretted by his cousins and extended family circle. May he rest in peace in the Merciful embrace of the Risen Lord.