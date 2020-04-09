Derry death notices - Friday, April 10, 2020

KEENAN, 7th April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, James (Junior/Jim, late of Clondermott Park, formerly of Carnhill), beloved husband of the late Josie, loving father of Pamela, Sean, Fr. Kevin, Adrian, Raymond, Marie and the late Damien and Danny. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire Family Circle. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic a private burial has already taken place. A memorial mass will be held in Jim’s memory at a future date. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

HUTTON Noreen R.I.P. peacefully In Birmingham April 7th, after long illness bravely borne, (family home 12 Greenwalk, Creggan Estate, Derry), beloved daughter of the late Dessie and Celine, loving sister of Michael, Daniel, Dessie, Alec, Tony, Anne, Margaret, Kathleen, Dolores, and the late baby sister Kathleen, a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews, a dear sister in law, loving granddaughter, niece, cousin and godmother. Funeral arrangements to follow. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and her community carer Chris. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock and Padre Pio intercede for her.

BROWN, 8th April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, JOHN, (ex. teacher Longtower School, formerly of 14 Maureen Avenue and late of Owen Mor Care Home), beloved son of the late John and Annie, loving brother to Michael and Jim and a dear and loving uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

TAGGART, Barbara Elizabeth, 9th April 2020, peacefully at her home in Hinton Park Londonderry. Dearly beloved Wife of Peter. A Loving Mother of Laura and Sara and much loved Mother in Law of Andrew and Craig. A devoted Grandmother of Teddy and Step-Daughter to Jim. A Private Committal will take place in Blaris New Cemetery Lisburn. Sadly Due to the current circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Family only. Family flowers only please Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Mac Millian Nurses c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke St, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by her loving Family Circle and Friends. Dearly Loved and Sadly Missed.

O'DOHERTY, Carmel, 7th April 2020, peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge Care Home, (formerly of Northland Parade), beloved daughter of the late Jack and Kathleen, loving sister of Tony and the late Sean, a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews, a dear and loving cousin to George and family and a dear sister-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McALLISTER – 9th April 2020, peacefully at her daughter’s home, 70 Windyhill Road, Limavady, Irene Elizabeth, formerly of Frys Road, Ballymena, dearly loved mother of Martin, Una and Anarine, mother-in-law of Fergus and much loved grandmother of Owen, Shay and Gus. Private funeral. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support or Marie Curie c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family. “On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.”

FINLAY - April 9th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Robert (Bert), dearly loved Husband of Pat, 336 Hillhead Road, Knockloughrim, much loved Father of Dorinda, Russell, Adrienne, Carole and the late Glen and a dear Father-in-Law, Grandfather and Great-grandfather. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sadly missed by his loving Wife, Family and Family Circle.

McLAUGHLIN (nee Farrell), 7th April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Margaret (late of Glen Road, Derry), beloved wife of Joe (Neighbour), loving daughter of the late John and Frances, dear sister to Phyllis and the late Moyra, Christopher, John and Oliver. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

BOYLE, Willie. R.I.P. 7th April 2020 Peacefully at his home in Wolverhampton, formerly of Clonmacane, Eglinton. Husband of Ethna, dearly beloved father of Diane and Martyn, , a much loved grandfather of Ethan. Son of the late Willie, and Sarah. R.I.P. Dear brother of Mary, Brian, Charlie, Jim, Danny, and the late John and Paddy. Private funeral will take place in Wolverhampton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCORMACK, (Moneyneana) 8th April 2020 Anthony (Tony) R.I.P. peacefully at home, dearly loved husband of Lily (nee McCusker Maghera) and loving father of Mairead, Cyril and Antoinette (McGuckin), brother of Maresa McGarry (Ballymoney) and the late Patsy (USA) and Peter (Draperstown). Funeral from his home, 14 Fivemile Straight, on Friday 10th April at 10.15am for 11.00am Funeral Service in Church of St Eugene, Moneyneana, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Rita of Cascia pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, son in law Eamon, daughter in law Maureen, grandchildren Emily, Andrea, Aaron, Jennifer, Lucy, Amy, Adam, Eoin and Aoife, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly in accordance with current guidelines, the House and Funeral are Strictly Private.

HILL (née Hueston) – April 7, 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 39 Ashbourne, Castledawson, Jacqueline, dear wife of Stephen, loving mother of Kingsley and sister of Ann and the late Thomas and Robert. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Donations in lieu, if desired, for RSPCA, payable by post or online payment to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

McILVAR, (nee Rafferty) 08/04/20 Late of Killyvalley Garvagh. Peacefully surrounded by her family Martha (Mattie) R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Thomas and loving mother of Mary Frances (Lundy), Kathleen (Mc Guckin), Owen, Marese, Lorcan, Brenda (Mullen) and the late Imelda, sister of Annie Bradley and Dessie. In accordance with government and diocesan guidelines the house and funeral will be strictly private. Burial will take place on Friday 10th April in St Joseph’s Churchyard Glenullin. Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday 13th April in St Mary’s Church Ballerin at 11am whereby everyone will be most welcome to join the broadcast through the Parish of Errigal on facebook. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister and large family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer support c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors 11 Coleraine Street Kilrea BT515QA. All enquires to 02829540226