Derry death notices - Thursday, April 9, 2020

O'DOHERTY, Carmel, 7th April 2020, peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge Care Home, (formerly of Northland Parade), beloved daughter of the late Jack and Kathleen, loving sister of Tony and the late Sean, a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews, a dear and loving cousin to George and family and a dear sister-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McLAUGHLIN (nee Farrell), 7th April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Margaret (late of Glen Road, Derry), beloved wife of Joe (Neighbour), loving daughter of the late John and Frances, dear sister to Phyllis and the late Moyra, Christopher, John and Oliver. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

BOYLE, Willie. R.I.P. 7th April 2020 Peacefully at his home in Wolverhampton, formerly of Clonmacane, Eglinton. Husband of Ethna, dearly beloved father of Diane and Martyn, , a much loved grandfather of Ethan. Son of the late Willie, and Sarah. R.I.P. Dear brother of Mary, Brian, Charlie, Jim, Danny, and the late John and Paddy. Private funeral will take place in Wolverhampton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCORMACK, (Moneyneana) 8th April 2020 Anthony (Tony) R.I.P. peacefully at home, dearly loved husband of Lily (nee McCusker Maghera) and loving father of Mairead, Cyril and Antoinette (McGuckin), brother of Maresa McGarry (Ballymoney) and the late Patsy (USA) and Peter (Draperstown). Funeral from his home, 14 Fivemile Straight, on Friday 10th April at 10.15am for 11.00am Funeral Service in Church of St Eugene, Moneyneana, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Rita of Cascia pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, son in law Eamon, daughter in law Maureen, grandchildren Emily, Andrea, Aaron, Jennifer, Lucy, Amy, Adam, Eoin and Aoife, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly in accordance with current guidelines, the House and Funeral are Strictly Private.

HILL (née Hueston) – April 7, 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 39 Ashbourne, Castledawson, Jacqueline, dear wife of Stephen, loving mother of Kingsley and sister of Ann and the late Thomas and Robert. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Donations in lieu, if desired, for RSPCA, payable by post or online payment to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

McILVAR, (nee Rafferty) 08/04/20 Late of Killyvalley Garvagh. Peacefully surrounded by her family Martha (Mattie) R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Thomas and loving mother of Mary Frances (Lundy), Kathleen (Mc Guckin), Owen, Marese, Lorcan, Brenda (Mullen) and the late Imelda, sister of Annie Bradley and Dessie. In accordance with government and diocesan guidelines the house and funeral will be strictly private. Burial will take place on Friday 10th April in St Joseph’s Churchyard Glenullin. Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday 13th April in St Mary’s Church Ballerin at 11am whereby everyone will be most welcome to join the broadcast through the Parish of Errigal on facebook. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister and large family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer support c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors 11 Coleraine Street Kilrea BT515QA. All enquires to 02829540226