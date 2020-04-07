Derry death notices - Wednesday, April 8, 2020

GARLAND - April 7th 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 21 Ballinacross Road, Knockloughrim, Ernest Colin (Ernie), dearly loved Husband of Carol, much loved Father of Lisa, Lesley and Sonia, a dear Father-in-Law of Jonny and a much loved Brother. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Flowers or donations in lieu, if desired, to Help for Heroes, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sadly missed by his loving Wife, Family and Family Circle.

CAREY, (126 Largy Road, Portglenone) 7th April 2020 (peacefully) Richard (Dick) RIP, beloved husband of Angela, much loved father of Cyril, Nuala (Mc Auley), Hilary (Baker), Paul and Michael and loving brother of Paddy, John, Malachy, Gregory, Betty (Murray), and the late Eileen (Mc Auley) and Sr. Olive (Margaret). In keeping with current COVID-19 Government and Diocesan guidelines Dick’s home and funeral will be strictly private. His Requiem Mass will be celebrated (privately) at 7pm in St Mary’s Church Portglenone, on Wednesday 8th April, whereby everyone will be most welcome to join the live, online broadcast, by logging onto the Portglenone Parish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PortglenoneParish Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and all his family circle who loved him so much. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on his soul. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com

McINTOSH (nee Cameron) – 7th April 2020 (peacefully after a long illness) at her home, 61 Ballinteer Road, Coleraine. Christine Ann, much loved wife of Aylmer, devoted mother of Sue-Ellen and Gregg, mother-in-law of Matthew and Natasha, loving grandmother of Chloe, Poppy, Emily, Hunter and Cooper, dear sister of Billy and John. House and funeral strictly private, in line with Government guidelines (The family regrets they are unable to receive any family, friends or visitors at the home due to the Government's social distancing restrictions. A memorial service will be held when the restrictions are eased). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for the Marie Cure Nurses c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Lovingly remembered by her family and entire family circle

STEELE - April 6th 2020 (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, Samuel Percy (Sam), beloved Partner of Daphne and much loved step-Father of Karen, formerly of Magherafelt. Due to current restrictions, funeral strictly private. Lovingly remembered. "Peace Perfect Peace"