Derry death notices - Tuesday, April 6, 2020

O'MARA, Sister Catherine, (Formerly known as Sr Finbar) - 6 April 2020, 16 Papworth Ave., Derry, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Native of Doon, Co Limerick. Much loved member of the Congregation of Sisters of Mercy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Nora and entire family circle, her friends and Sisters of Mercy in the Northern Province. Predeceased by her brothers John and Michael and her sister Mary. In keeping with Government restrictions a private funeral will take place. A Mass in memory of Sr Catherine will be held at a later date. Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for her. May she rest in peace.

BRADLEY (nee McCallion), Maura, 6th April 2020 beloved wife of Neil, 409 Carnhill, loving mother of Edel, Sharon, Mark, Fergal and Laura, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister Michael, Seamus, Gerry and Philip and the late Brian and Paul. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

WILLIAMSON, Robert James (Jim) April 6, 2020 Peacefully at Owen Mor Care Centre (in his 82nd year formerly of 3 Rushcroft Drive, Lisnagelvin, Londonderry) much loved husband of Cherry, devoted father of Robert, Derek and the late Gary, dearest father-in-law of Gillian and Vivienne, adored grandfather of Jack. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

LAMONT, Peter Samuel, 6th April 2020 (suddenly) at Hospital. 13 The Appleyard, Coleraine. Dearly loved husband of Donna, dear father of Michelle, Ryan, Karen and Jack, father-in-law of Lauren and loving granda of Oscar and Addison. Much loved son of Mary and the late Robert and dear brother of Winston, Vona, Ellie and the late Linda. Funeral strictly private in accordance with Govt. regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the N.I. Chest, Heart and Stroke Association c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31, Bushmills Road Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

MORGAN, nee McKenna (Magherafelt) 4th April 2020 Mary R.I.P. beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Siobhan, Eamon, Maryrose, Angela, Owen, Anna and the late Pat, daughter of the late Paddy and Amelia (Millie) McKenna and brother of Dan. Funeral from her home 12 Manor Downs on Wednesday 8th April at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother and extended family circle. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mary’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

THOMPSON Ivan, Thatcham, Berkshire. March 31, 2020. Ivan, born in Co Tyrone and formerly of Garvagh, Coleraine and Thatcham. Died peacefully in Berkshire, after a short illness. Much loved husband of Elizabeth, dear brother of Valerie & the late Kenneth, loving father of Elaine & Ruth, their husbands Keith & Alan and devoted grandfather of David, Amy, Iona & Ethan. Ivan has gone home to be with the Lord. Family committal private due to government regulations. No flowers please.

WILKIN – 5th April 2020 (peacefully) at the Causeway Hospital, Coleraine. Eric, late of 34 Greenmount Road, Coleraine. Dearly beloved husband of the late Anne, loving father of David and James, dear father-in law of Sandra and Elaine, devoted grandfather of Christopher, Suzanne, Olivia and Patrick. Funeral strictly private in accordance with Govt. regulations. No flowers please. Donations if desired for Coronary Care Causeway Hospital (Cheques made payable to NHSC Trust Charitable Funds Account) c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31, Bushmills Road Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

THOMPSON (née O’Kane), 5th April 2020, peacefully, Claire (late of 2 Melmore Gardens), beloved wife of the late David, loving mother of Louise, Irene, David and Olivia, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, darling daughter of the late Eddie and Nina O’Kane, loving sister of the late Willie, Cyril, Noel, Daniel and Maurice and a dear mother-in-law of David, Sean, Colette and Niall. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

PARKE, Valerie (nee Cowan) – 6th April 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Late of Donnybrewer Road, Eglinton. Dearly beloved Wife of the Late Derek and loving Mother of Jonathan and Ian. Much loved Mother in Law of Christina and Anne. A devoted Grandmother of Mark and Adam. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle and friends. Sadly due to the current circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Family Only. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to MacMillian Nurses , C/O Adair and Neely, 92 Duke St, Londonderry, BT47 6DQ. Sweet are the Memories Silently Kept,

of a Mother we Loved and will never forget.

BALLANTINE - April 6th 2020 (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, James Joseph, much loved Husband of Louie, 23 Main Street, Tobermore, loving Dad of Roberta, Esther, Deborah, William and the late Brian, a dear Father-in-Law of Keith, Pauline, Quentin, Heather and the late Alistair, a much loved Papa of Jonathan, Rebekah, Sarah, David, Naomi, Hannah, James, Peter, Thomas, Daniel, Samuel and Elizabeth and a dear Brother. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving will follow at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to W.E.C. International and Faith Mission payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Gone to be with Christ, which is far better"

MADDEN, (Greenlough) 5th April 2020. Peacefully at home Colette R.I.P. (62 Killycon Road) loving sister of Brigid (McLaughlin) and the late Dan, Paddy, Francis, John, Kathleen (Kearney) and Sarah. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9am in St Oliver Plunkett's Church, Clady. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunketts). Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Greenlough. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. The family deeply regret that due to the ongoing Corona Virus situation the House and Funeral are Strictly Private.

BRADLEY:- 5th April 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 1055 Bellany Cresent, Coleraine, David John beloved husband of the late Betty, much loved father of Amanda and Bryce, dear father-in-law of Elaine and devoted grandad of Leah, Adam, Darcy and Esme-Betty. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with Government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for St Paul’s Parish Church Roof fund (cheques payable to St Paul’s Parish Church) c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.