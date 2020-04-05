Derry death notices - Monday, April 6, 2020

THOMPSON (née O’Kane), 5th April 2020, peacefully, Claire (late of 2 Melmore Gardens), beloved wife of the late David, loving mother of Louise, Irene, David and Olivia, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, darling daughter of the late Eddie and Nina O’Kane, loving sister of the late Willie, Cyril, Noel, Daniel and Maurice and a dear mother-in-law of David, Sean, Colette and Niall. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

NELIS, William (Liam), 3rd April 2020 (formerly of Shantallow Avenue) beloved son of Harry and Emma, dear brother of Louise, Harry, Catherine, Emmett and Joseph, loving partner of Sheila, brother-in-law of Orla, Lisa and Jos and a much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, wake and funeral are strictly private, from his brother’s home in Beallachmor. Requiem Mass can be viewed live online via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

MADDEN, (Greenlough) 5th April 2020. Peacefully at home Colette R.I.P. (62 Killycon Road) loving sister of Brigid (McLaughlin) and the late Dan, Paddy, Francis, John, Kathleen (Kearney) and Sarah. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9am in St Oliver Plunkett's Church, Clady. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunketts). Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Greenlough. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. The family deeply regret that due to the ongoing Corona Virus situation the House and Funeral are Strictly Private.

MURRAY, Susan, 3rd April 2020 R.I.P. Peacefully at Templemoyle care Home. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine. Loving mother of Noel and David, mother-in-law of Geraldine, and Marian, devoted grandmother of Candice. Emmet, Dawn, Gary, Nichola, and the late David. Great-grandmother of Mia, Caolan, Enya, Etain, Danny, Finn, Torin, Rosemarie, Joseph, and Rebecca. Sadly due to current circumstances Susan’s funeral has taken place in private today (Sunday) in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale with Interment in St Mary’s cemetery Ardmore. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to

Alzheimer’s Society Sevenoaks Fold, Sevenoaks, Derry BT47 6AL.

BRADLEY:- 5th April 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 1055 Bellany Cresent, Coleraine, David John beloved husband of the late Betty, much loved father of Amanda and Bryce, dear father-in-law of Elaine and devoted grandad of Leah, Adam, Darcy and Esme-Betty. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with Government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for St Paul’s Parish Church Roof fund (cheques payable to St Paul’s Parish Church) c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.

MURPHY, 4th April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Joseph (Joe, late of Moyola Drive), beloved husband of Mary, loving father to Paul, Vincent, Caroline, Kevin, Seamus, Terry, Dermot and Donal, a devoted grandfather and a dear brother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. No mass cards and family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, by cheque made payable to WHSCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only with no children please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

MARTIN, 3rd April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Hugh (Hugo, late of Rosskeen Park), beloved husband of Mary (Betty), loving father of Richard, Graham, Claire, Eamon, Carol and Sean. A devoted grandfather and a dear and loving brother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCLOSKEY 4th April 2020 peacefully at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald, William James (Willis) in his 92nd year, formerly of Kings Road, Coleraine and Dunwood Park, Londonderry. Loving and much loved husband of Gwen, 4 Brookvale Crescent, Bangor. Devoted father of Joy and John, father-in-law of Fran and Darren, dear stepfather of Colin and Karen, brother of Nan and Edwin, loving grandfather of Niall, Jonathan, Charis and Olivia and great-grandfather of Iona. Funeral private due to government guidelines. A service of celebration for Willis’ life at a later date. Donations if wished to Primacy Methodist Church c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Deeply mourned by family in Wales, Portrush, Lurgan and New Zealand.

RANKIN (MBE), John Alexander (Jack), 3rd April 2020, peacefully. Late of 13 Rose Park, Limavady, Beloved husband of the late Emma, loving father of Tanya and the late Nigel, father-in-law of Brian and devoted grandfather of Jonathan, Stephanie, and Ross. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with current government restrictions. A service of thanksgiving to celebrate Jacks life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Robinsons Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Very sadly missed by his loving family and wider family circle. You were someone special, someone good, and someone true, and you’ll never be forgotten for we thought the world of you. “At peace with the Lord”

CURRAN, 3rd April, 2020, at his home, 14 Barnailt Park, Claudy, Co Derry, peacefully in the loving care of his wife and family, HENRY GÉRALD, dear husband of MARY and loving and much loved father of ROSEMARY (O'Kane), HELEN (Darragh), GERALDINE (O'Neill), SHAUNA (Berryman) and the late CAROLINE and dear brother of ROSE, EVELYN, ANN, WILLIAM, PATSY, DAVID, THOMAS and the late MAISIE, ROBERT, MARGARET, KATHLEEN and JOHNNY. R.I.P. Funeral and Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Claudy, Co Derry on Sunday, 25th April. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren and greatgrand child, brothers and sisters. Owing to restrictions in relation to the Coronavirus 19 Pandemic, the House and Funeral are Strictly Private, please.

McGOWAN – 4th April 2020, peacefully at hospital, Colette R.I.P., late of Rathain Fold, Coleraine, wife of John, dear mother of Sharon, Michael and Kevin and a loving grandmother. Private family funeral due to current government restrictions. Donations, if wised, by making cheques payable to Alzheimers Society c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by her family circle. ‘On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.’

BOYLE (nee Conlon), (Moneymore) April 3rd 2020 Kathleen R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Seamus R.I.P. Dearly beloved mother of Anne, Mary, Eamon, Celine, Cajetan, Joseph, Una and Christina. Dear sister of Dympna (O’Neill). Due to the coronavirus house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie c/o The family or Kieran Kirk Funeral Director 28 Fairhill Road, Cookstown BT80 8AG. Very deeply regretted by her Daughters, Sons, 13 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandson, Sons in law, Daughters in law, Sister and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

MORGAN, (nee McKenna) (Magherafelt) 4th April 2020. Mary R.I.P. Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Siobhan, Eamon, Maryrose, Angela, Owen, Anna and the late Pat, daughter of the late Paddy and Amelia (Millie) McKenna and brother of Dan. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mary’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

McGROGAN, (Nee Robinson) (Toomebridge). 4th April 2020, Rose (Marie) Suddenly at Antrim Area Hospital. Loving wife of the late Sean, daughter of the late James & Mary and beloved sister of the late Claire and infant Christopher. Much loved Mother of, Louise, Sean, Barry & Cathy. Devoted Grandmother to Péarse, Orán, Cáitriona, P. J, Ciara, Eunan & Conal, beloved great grandmother. Funeral from her home 41 Creagh Road on Monday arriving Church of St. Trea Newbridge at 11.00am. Deeply regretted by her Daughters, Son's, grandchildren and great grandchildren son in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. May her Gentle soul rest in peace. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Marie’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

GALLAGHER, (Castledawson) 4th April 2020, Tommy R.I.P. beloved husband of Rita and loving father of Damian, Michael, Christopher and the late Mary-Patricia, dear brother of Jim, Francie, Peggy, Patsy, Mary, Carmel, Anne and the late Eamonn, Bridget, Bernie. 146a Hillhead Road Castledawson. Tommy’s funeral will take place at Church of St. Mary Bellaghy on Monday at 12.00 noon. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community Tommy’s wake and Funeral are Strictly Private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters in law Emma, Courtney, Sarah, grandchildren Aidan, Aoife, Cillian and Fiádh, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Requiem Mass for Tommy will be broadcast via webcam from Church of St. Mary Bellaghy on Monday at 11.00am.

LYTTLE, Michael (Mickey), 3rd April 2020 beloved husband of Margaret, 127 Elm Grove and formerly of Carnhill, loving father of Raymond, Michael, Georgina and Collette, father-in-law of Louise, Carolanne and Richie, much loved grandfather of Aaron, Zach, Grace, Sophie, Paige, Michael, Luke and Ellie, son of the late Hannah and Michael and dear brother of Martin and the late Sean, Teresa and Collette. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Funeral arrangements strictly private due to the government guidelines regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

TAYLOR, (nee Templeton) – 3rd April 2020, died peacefully at The Cottage Care Home, Coleraine, Flora dearly beloved wife of the late Pastor Edward George Taylor, much loved mum of Michael and wife Nathalie, Yvonne and husband Jonathan and dear nanny of Talitha and Yan. Funeral private due to current government guidelines. Donations if wished for Ballymoney Church of God Building Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “I shall be satisfied when I awake in your likeness.”

YOUNG, Hazel Rebecca 3rd April 2020 Peacefully at Woodmount Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Noel, 9 Dunhugh Park, loving mother of Elaine and Derek, dear mother-in-law of Malcolm and Louisa and a devoted grandmother of Edward, Harry, Charlotte, Kelly and Ryan. Private funeral will take place from Adair and Neely Funeral Home. The Lord is my Shepherd.