Derry death notices - Saturday, April 4, 2020

LYTTLE, Michael (Mickey), 3rd April 2020 beloved husband of Margaret, 127 Elm Grove and formerly of Carnhill, loving father of Raymond, Michael, Georgina and Collette, father-in-law of Louise, Carolanne and Richie, much loved grandfather of Aaron, Zach, Grace, Sophie, Paige, Michael, Luke and Ellie, son of the late Hannah and Michael and dear brother of Martin and the late Sean, Teresa and Collette. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Funeral arrangements strictly private due to the government guidelines regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

TAYLOR, (nee Templeton) – 3rd April 2020, died peacefully at The Cottage Care Home, Coleraine, Flora dearly beloved wife of the late Pastor Edward George Taylor, much loved mum of Michael and wife Nathalie, Yvonne and husband Jonathan and dear nanny of Talitha and Yan. Funeral private due to current government guidelines. Donations if wished for Ballymoney Church of God Building Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “I shall be satisfied when I awake in your likeness.”

SMYTH (née Brown) – 2nd April 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Dorothy Anna, 727a Feeny Road, Dungiven. Loving wife of Uel, devoted mother to Sandra, Robert, Samuel, David, Katherine and the late Malcolm, loving mother-in-law to Gordon and Laura, loving grandmother to Adam, Rhys, Lily and Aaron and a dear sister to William (Willie), Sarah Margaret (Sadie), Evelyn, James (Jimmy) and Lawrence. House and funeral strictly private. Donations in lieu if desired by making cheques payable to Diabetes UK (NI) c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

YOUNG, Hazel Rebecca 3rd April 2020 Peacefully at Woodmount Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Noel, 9 Dunhugh Park, loving mother of Elaine and Derek, dear mother-in-law of Malcolm and Louisa and a devoted grandmother of Edward, Harry, Charlotte, Kelly and Ryan. Private funeral will take place from Adair and Neely Funeral Home. The Lord is my Shepherd.

ROBINSON, Jean (nee Hamilton) April 2, 2020 Peacefully at Edgewater Nursing Home (in her 83rd year formerly of 14 Church View, Donemana), dearly beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved sister of Tommy, loving sister-in-law of Caroline, precious grandmother of Steven and William, a dear aunt of Trevor, Laura, Adrian and Karen.In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family.Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donemana Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ.Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.The Lord is my Shepherd.

FORDE – April 2, 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 84 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, Silas, dearly loved husband of Gladys, much loved father of Samantha and her partner Matty and Stacey and her partner Seany, loving grandfather of Duke, Lexi, Delilah and Daisy and dearest brother of Ronnie, Henry and the late William, Jim and Olive. House and funeral strictly private due to current health guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie Nursing, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by his Wife, Children and the entire Family Circle. “At home with the Lord”

SCULLION, April 2(peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Daniel, late of 10 Ballymacombs Lane, Bellaghy. Much loved brother of Martha and the late William, David, John, Annie, James, Robert, Thomas and Samuel.Due to current restrictions, house and funeral strictly private.No cards or letters please.Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Research payable to S H Hamilton, Funeral Director, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, BT45 8LB.Lovingly remembered by Imelda, David, Mark, his sister Martha, nieces, nephews and all the family circle.Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord. Rev 14 v 13

HASSON (nee Sweeney), Jane, 1st April 2020, beloved wife of the late Isaac, 1 Donald’s Way, Limavady, loving mother of Mary, Angela, Margaret, Geraldine and Tina, dear mother-in-law of Eugene, Charlie, Gabriel and Jarleth and the late Paddy and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral arrangements private due to the current Coronavirus restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

COLGAN, Henry, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Henry Colgan peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 1st of April 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 31 Gortnaghey Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Dymphna and loving father of Gareth, Aveen, Ciaran, Julie, Matt, Deirdre and Michael. Dear bother of Seamus, Sean and Kathleen and the late Patricia R.I.P. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral mass will take place today the 2nd of April at 3pm in The Immaculate Conception Church with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife , daughters, sons, brothers, sister , his 12 grandchildren and the entire family circle. St Joseph patron saint of the departing souls pray for him . Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

BUTLER (nee Coyle), Geraldine, 1st April 2020 peacefully at home, 5 Garden City, beloved wife of Alistair, loving mother of Stephen, Ann Marie, Nicola and Sara, devoted grandmother of Katie, Martin and Jake, daughter of the late Harry and Jean Coyle and dear sister of Harry, Joe, Ann Marie and Sheena. Funeral private due to the coronavirus restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

ROBERTS (nee Duffy). Myra, 1st April 2020, beloved wife of Raymond, 17 Beechwood Park, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Ryan, Charlene, Rachel and Raymond, much loved sister of Teresa, Maureen, Tony, Liam, Alan, John, Hazel and Margaret and a dear aunt. Funeral private due to the current Coronavirus restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

HASLETT, Sam. 1st April 2020 Peacefully at Edenvale Care Home Limavady, late of Coolagh Road Greysteel. Beloved son of the late James and Elizabeth Haslett, Brother of the late Margaret, Adessa, George, Florence, James, and Don. Loving uncle of Renee Ross, Alison Wilson. and Stephen Hassett. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Sadly owing to current government guidelines the funeral will be strictly family only at Faughanvale Presbyterian Church. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 028 77764732. The Lord is my Shepherd.

WRIGHT, 1st April 2020, peacefully at The Cottage Care Home and formerly of 17 Hendra Park, Coleraine, Daniel (Danny), dearly loved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Jason, Aaron and the late Ingrid and a dear grandfather. Private family funeral. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to The Cottage Care Home Residents Comfort Fund C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family. “The Lord Is My Shepherd.”

KINGHAN 31st March 2020, peacefully at the Cottage Care Home, Coleraine Brenda, late of Somerset Park, Coleraine. Dearly loved daughter of the late William Charles and Nelly Kinghan and dear sister of Alistair, sister-in-law of Irene and aunt of Jayne, Susan and Richard. Private Family Funeral. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Portstewart Baptist Church c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

MORROW - April 1st 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 60 Carricknakielt Road, Maghera, John Cecil, devoted Husband of Margaret, much loved Father of Angela, Clive and Richard, dear Father-in-Law of Ben and Nicola and cherished Grandfather of Lucy, Henry, Peter, Daniel, Jonathan, Sam and Libby. Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Maghera Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "I am the resurrection and the life, he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live" John 11 v 25.

MORAN, (The Loup) 1st April 2020, Eugene R.I.P. beloved husband of Theresa and loving father Jessica, Theresa (Ternahan), Lee, Michael, Stephen, Patrick and Angela, brother of Eileen Mulholland, Bernadette McKenna, Hughie, Ethna Kruger and the late Annie Deegan, Sadie Hilditch, Maggie Dorris, Henrietta Martin, John, Lottie Storz and Tommy. 103 Loup Road, The Loup BT45 7ST. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Eugene’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Eugene’s life will be held at a later date. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.