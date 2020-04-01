Derry death notices - Thursday, April 2, 2020

BUTLER (nee Coyle), Geraldine, 1st April 2020 peacefully at home, 5 Garden City, beloved wife of Alistair, loving mother of Stephen, Ann Marie, Nicola and Sara, devoted grandmother of Katie, Martin and Jake, daughter of the late Harry and Jean Coyle and dear sister of Harry, Joe, Ann Marie and Sheena. Funeral private due to the coronavirus restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

ROBERTS (nee Duffy). Myra, 1st April 2020, beloved wife of Raymond, 17 Beechwood Park, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Ryan, Charlene, Rachel and Raymond, much loved sister of Teresa, Maureen, Tony, Liam, Alan, John, Hazel and Margaret and a dear aunt. Funeral private due to the current Coronavirus restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

HASLETT, Sam. 1st April 2020 Peacefully at Edenvale Care Home Limavady, late of Coolagh Road Greysteel. Beloved son of the late James and Elizabeth Haslett, Brother of the late Margaret, Adessa, George, Florence, James, and Don. Loving uncle of Renee Ross, Alison Wilson. and Stephen Hassett. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Sadly owing to current government guidelines the funeral will be strictly family only at Faughanvale Presbyterian Church. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 028 77764732. The Lord is my Shepherd.

WRIGHT, 1st April 2020, peacefully at The Cottage Care Home and formerly of 17 Hendra Park, Coleraine, Daniel (Danny), dearly loved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Jason, Aaron and the late Ingrid and a dear grandfather. Private family funeral. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to The Cottage Care Home Residents Comfort Fund C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family. “The Lord Is My Shepherd.”

KINGHAN 31st March 2020, peacefully at the Cottage Care Home, Coleraine Brenda, late of Somerset Park, Coleraine. Dearly loved daughter of the late William Charles and Nelly Kinghan and dear sister of Alistair, sister-in-law of Irene and aunt of Jayne, Susan and Richard. Private Family Funeral. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Portstewart Baptist Church c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

MORROW - April 1st 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 60 Carricknakielt Road, Maghera, John Cecil, devoted Husband of Margaret, much loved Father of Angela, Clive and Richard, dear Father-in-Law of Ben and Nicola and cherished Grandfather of Lucy, Henry, Peter, Daniel, Jonathan, Sam and Libby. Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Maghera Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "I am the resurrection and the life, he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live" John 11 v 25.

MORAN, (The Loup) 1st April 2020, Eugene R.I.P. beloved husband of Theresa and loving father Jessica, Theresa (Ternahan), Lee, Michael, Stephen, Patrick and Angela, brother of Eileen Mulholland, Bernadette McKenna, Hughie, Ethna Kruger and the late Annie Deegan, Sadie Hilditch, Maggie Dorris, Henrietta Martin, John, Lottie Storz and Tommy. 103 Loup Road, The Loup BT45 7ST. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Eugene’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Eugene’s life will be held at a later date. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.