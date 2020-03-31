Derry death notices - Wednesday, April 1, 2020

DOHERTY, 30th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Eileen (late of Colmcille Court), beloved mother of John, loving daughter of the late Hester and Charlie, dear sister of Hester, John, Maria, April and the late Cathern and Charles, and a darling aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews and a dear friend of Christy. Due the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to WHSCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

DZEVE, Elaine Mary (née Hitchen, Allred) died Tuesday 10th March 2020, aged 64, at Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

Loving mother of Alex and sister to Julie, wacky grannie to Mian and Fox, a wonderful friend to many, and a missed carer in her community. Elaine brought a lot of love, light and laughter to many people when they needed it, her personality was larger than life and her heart even bigger. Elaine was cremated privately in Ireland and due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held later in the year back in England with her loved ones, but her friends in Ireland will be in our thoughts.

McATEER – 31st March 2020, peacefully at hospital, William Francis RIP, late of Kathleen Thompson Fold, Garvagh. Beloved husband of the late Genevieve (Joan), dear father of Valerie, Frank, Christopher, Mary, Kirsty and the late Paul. Funeral private due to government guidelines. Donations in lieu of flowers to Trocaire Lenten Appeal c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. ‘On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.’

STEEN - March 31st 2020 Peacefully at The Court Care Home, William (Willie) Formerly of Limavady. Much loved son of the late John and Mary, loving sister of Geraldine. House and funeral private due to the current situation. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his Sister and family.

KINGHAN 31st March 2020, peacefully at the Cottage Care Home, Coleraine Brenda, late of Somerset Park, Coleraine. Dearly loved daughter of the late William Charles and Nelly Kinghan and dear sister of Alistair, sister-in-law of Irene and aunt of Jayne, Susan and Richard. Private Family Funeral. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Portstewart Baptist Church c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

McKEEVER, (91 Largy Road, Portglenone) 30th March 2020 (peacefully in Hospital) Joseph RIP, beloved husband of Carmel, much-loved father of James, John and the late Thomas and loving brother of Sr Clare and the late Michael, Eddie, John, Thomas Anthony, Alice, Sr Annie, Kathleen (O’Boyle), Margaret (Mc Keefry), Mary Jane (Mc Donnell) and Rose (Scullion). In keeping with current COVID-19 Government and Diocesan guidelines, Joseph’s house and funeral will be strictly private. His Requiem Mass will be celebrated (privately) on Wednesday 1st April at 9.30am in St Mary’s Church Portglenone, whereby everyone is most welcome to join the live, online broadcast, on the Portglenone Parish Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PortglenoneParish). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter in law Eileen, grandchildren Jane, Joseph, Aisling, Seamus and Fionnuala, and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com

CRAIG - March 30th 2020, Passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. James, 3 Thiepval Court, Limavady. Much loved husband of the late Peggy, loving father of Jennifer also a dear Uncle. House and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

ARMSTRONG Sylvia - 30th March, 2020, peacefully at home, 13 Drumgesh Gardens, beloved mother of Stephen and the late Brian and Cheryl, loving mother-in-law of Heather and a devoted grandmother of Stephen, Kyle, Dean, Devin, Dale and Kai, and a dear great-grandmother of Lexi and Olivia. Private funeral leaving her home on Thursday for burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery, as per government advice wake and funeral private. Donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road BT48 8JE All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.