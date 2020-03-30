Derry death notices - Tuesday, March 31, 2020

MCCALLION, James (Jim), 30th March 2020 beloved husband of Maureen, 91 Liscloon Drive, loving father of Willie and Noel, much loved father-in-law of Pauline and devoted grandfather of Conor, Aoife, Kerry, Carla, Aileen and Eimhéaxr. Funeral will take place privately due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McLAUGHLIN, (nee Sweeney) – 30th March 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 142 Lisnablagh Road, Coleraine, Grace, dearly loved partner of Will, loving mother of Patricia, William and Natasha. Mother-in-law of Chris and Cain, devoted grandmother of Alfie, Poppy, Leyla, Daniel, Ruby, Lara and Theo, dear sister of Margaret, Diane, Helen, Dorothy and the late Billy, John, Heather, Joannie, Jean and a much loved aunt and Godmother. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Donations if desired for Killowen Parish Church, c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

MATTHEWS, 30th March 2020 (peacefully) At Hospital, Margaret, (formerly of Enterprise Parade, Portstewart.) Dearly Loved wife of the late Bob, much loved mother of Andrea and David, mother-in-law of Paul and devoted grandmother of Sara-Anne and Robert and Great-grandson Alexander. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Donations If Desired For U.S.P.C.A (Benvardin) C/O Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply Regretted by her Loving Family and Entire Family Circle.

FARREN, Patrick (Paddy), 28th March 2020, 41 Lettershandoney, beloved son of the late Lily and James Anthony, loving father of Janice, Adrian, Paul and Patrick, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Philomena, Elizabeth, Dolores, Diona and Kevin. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin on Tuesday at 12 o’clock. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Wake and funeral private due to the coronavirus restrictions. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

DUFFY, 28th March 2020, peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge Care Home, James Joseph (formerly of Stanley’s Walk, Derry), beloved father of James, Paul, Lorraine, Gavin and Sharon, a devoted grandfather and a dear and loving brother. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic a private cremation is to take place. All family and friends will be welcome to a Requiem Mass to be held in the Longtower Chapel at a later date. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

HENDERSON, John; 29th march 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital. Late of Ballyheather Road. Beloved husband of Liz. Loving brother of Frances. Dear brother-in-law of Samuel, John, Eleanor, Sarah, and Neil. Devoted uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. A private funeral will take place due to the current circumstances. All enquires to Adair and Neely funeral Directors 028 7131 1321 Deeply Regretted by his loving family circle.

COOKE,(née McCrea) - March 29th 2020 (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, Margaret Elizabeth Matilda, dearly beloved Wife of the late Alex, formerly of 4 Springhill Houses, Moneymore, much loved Mother of Wesley, Hazel, Lavina and Richard, a dear Mother-in-Law of Beth and Rhonda, a loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother and dearest Sister of Samuel, Lowry, Lavina, Mabel, John and the late Tommy, Cecil and Marion. In accordance with the National Association of Funeral Directors guidelines and the current Coronavirus pandemic, the House and Funeral is strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. "Safe in the arms of Jesus"

MULLAN, John Thomas, 28th March 2020, suddenly at home, beloved husband of the late Ann, loving son of the late John and Bridget, much loved father of Ursula (Hamill), Christine (Mullan-Jensen), Ciaran, Annette (Bjerregaard), Christopher and Martin and dear father-in-law and grandfather. Funeral details will follow later. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons and daughters, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, his partner Maria, his 10 devoted grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and their families, his cousins and wider family circle. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for him. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

COLHOUN, John; 28th March 2020 Peacefully at Owen Mor care centre Culmore, late of Rockport Park, Londonderry. Beloved husband of Marion. Devoted Father of David and Linda. Loving Grand Father and Great-Grand Father. A Private Funeral service and Burial will take place on Tuesday due to the Current circumstances. Family flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Alzheimer’s Society NI, Scott Road, Scott Lodge, Plymouth PL2 3DU. All enquires to Adair And Neely funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.